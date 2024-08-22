The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zabron Singers: Formation, rise to fame, members & sickness within the group

Lynet Okumu

History of Zabron Singers: Formation, rise to fame, members, challenges & songs.

Zabron Singers
Zabron Singers

The gospel music community is mourning the loss of Marco Joseph, a key member of the renowned Tanzanian gospel group, Zabron Singers.

Recommended articles

Marco passed away on August 21, 2024, while receiving treatment for a heart condition at Muhimbili National Hospital in Tanzania.

His death has left a void in the hearts of many, but the legacy of Zabron Singers continues to inspire and uplift.

ADVERTISEMENT

His family members including Victoria and Japheth have mourned him, citing that it's hard to belive that he's no more.

The late Marco Zabron dies while undergoing treatment
The late Marco Zabron dies while undergoing treatment The late Marco Zabron dies while undergoing treatment Pulse Live Kenya

Zabron Singers is a Tanzanian gospel group that gained fame with their hit song 'Mkono Wa Bwana'.

Although the song was released years earlier, it took the internet by storm in November 2020, and has amassed over 50 million views on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the group has been making music for much longer, with their roots deeply embedded in family and faith.

The group was formed by two families, primarily consisting of the children of Joseph and Monica, who were siblings. Initially, the group began by singing together at home.

Their talent was evident, and they received encouragement to pursue music more seriously.

Zabron Singers
Zabron Singers Zabron Singers Pulse Live Kenya

The inspiration for the group’s name came from Zabron, a significant figure in their family who was a composer and active member of the Zengelema SDA Choir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zabron's influence on the group was profound, as he had instilled a love for music and worship in them from a young age.

The official formation of Zabron Singers took place in 2006 when Emmanuel, a young member of the family, took the initiative to organise the group.

At that time, Emmanuel was just a student in Form 2, but his passion for music and leadership helped lay the foundation for what would become a successful gospel group.

The group began performing officially in 2012 with their first album, "Nawakumbuka," which featured twelve songs. Their second album, "Mkono Wa Bwana," was released in 2015 following the success of their debut album.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third album came out in 2008 with nine songs, further establishing their presence in the gospel music scene.

Zabron Singers Family
Zabron Singers Family Zabron Singers Family Pulse Live Kenya

Zabron Singers is believed to have more than 15 members, but the core faces of the group include five individuals who are siblings and a sister-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Japheth serves as the group's teacher and songwriter. He also manages his own business and has a solo YouTube channel where he shares his music.

Japheth married Lulu Franley in 2023, and his contributions to the group extend beyond just music; he is a guiding force in their spiritual journey.

Japheth Zabron and his late brother Marco Joseph
Japheth Zabron and his late brother Marco Joseph Japheth Zabron and his late brother Marco Joseph Pulse Live Kenya

Victoria is the spiritual leader of the group and sings the first, second, and third voices in their songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

She is the lead soloist in most of their tracks and has a few solo songs to her name. Victoria is married and often shares glimpses of her family life on social media.

Zabron Victoria with her husband Godfrey
Zabron Victoria with her husband Godfrey Zabron Victoria with her husband Godfrey Pulse Live Kenya

Restuta, who married into the family, serves as the assistant secretary of the group.

Her integration into Zabron Singers brought a fresh perspective and added to the group's dynamic.

ADVERTISEMENT
Member of Zabron Singer's group Restuta Mabina and her husband Obeid Kazmili
Member of Zabron Singer's group Restuta Mabina and her husband Obeid Kazmili Member of Zabron Singer's group Restuta Mabina and her husband Obeid Kazmili Pulse Live Kenya

Marco, the late chairman of the group, played a vital role in guiding Zabron Singers.

He had four songs on his personal YouTube page and contributed several others to the group’s official channel. Marco was married and left behind three children.

The late Marco Joseph with his wife
The late Marco Joseph with his wife Japheth Zabron with his wife Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Jamila joined Zabron Singers at the age of 17, and the group played a significant role in shaping her life and career.

Although she eventually stepped back to pursue her solo career, her time with the group was formative. Jamila has since released several songs, including the popular 'Fungua Njia'. She is a mother of one.

Other members of the group include Semroza Godfrey, Mark Bukuru, Grace Madata, and Joyce Zabron, all of whom contribute to the group’s harmonious sound.

Zabron Singer's member Jamila Dotto
Zabron Singer's member Jamila Dotto Zabron Singer's member Jamila Dotto Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Zabron Singers, like any group, has faced its share of challenges. One of the primary difficulties was balancing family ties with professional obligations within the choir.

As Japheth mentioned, it took time to establish a clear separation between family and work, especially with younger siblings taking on leadership roles over older family members.

Another challenge was the pressure to follow up their hit song with another success. The group also faced financial hurdles, as music production and promotion require significant investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the group encountered health challenges among its members. For instance, one of their soloists experienced complications after childbirth, which led to a head injury that required treatment in India.

Although she underwent surgery, her singing abilities were affected, and the group has been working to support her recovery.

Despite these challenges, Zabron Singers have managed to maintain unity and peace within the group.

As a family-based group, they approach disagreements differently than they would with non-family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

They follow a structured system for decision-making and sharing financial gains. When income is generated, it is divided equally among the members.

Zabron Singers Family
Zabron Singers Family Zabron Singers Family Pulse Live Kenya

However, their primary focus remains on investing in the group’s growth, producing high-quality videos and audio recordings.

When they first started, making money was never the goal; instead, they were driven by a desire to worship and share their faith through music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The success of 'Mkono Wa Bwana' not only brought Zabron Singers fame but also opened doors for them to perform at significant events.

One such event was the inauguration ceremony of President William Ruto of Kenya in September 2022.

The group was invited to perform 'Mkono Wa Bwana', a song that had been used during the president’s campaign.

Zabron Singers Family
Zabron Singers Family Zabron Singers Family Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Mkono Wa Bwana - 59M views
  2. Uko Single? - 8.6M views
  3. Sweetie Sweetie - 45M views
  4. Nakutuma Wimbo - 17M views
  5. Imenigharimu - 6.3M views
  6. Ntaweza - 4M views
  7. Baada Ya Ndoa - 2.3M views
  8. Nita Drive - 1.6M views
  9. Niko Sawa - 1.5M views.
  10. Niache Niende - 70K views
Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zabron Singers: Formation, rise to fame, members & sickness within the group

Zabron Singers: Formation, rise to fame, members & sickness within the group

Zabron family members recall Marco Joseph's last request & moments before death

Zabron family members recall Marco Joseph's last request & moments before death

DJ Krowbar on tough road to his wife’s 5th kidney transplant attempt

DJ Krowbar on tough road to his wife’s 5th kidney transplant attempt

Zabron Singers member passes away while undergoing treatment in hospital

Zabron Singers member passes away while undergoing treatment in hospital

It wasn't a love marriage - Shiksha Arora on her parents' union

It wasn't a love marriage - Shiksha Arora on her parents' union

Vivian: I don't believe in the Bible or Christianity

Vivian: I don't believe in the Bible or Christianity

7 years later: Life, investments & ambitions of Sh221M winner Samuel Abisai

7 years later: Life, investments & ambitions of Sh221M winner Samuel Abisai

Dr Ofweneke reflects on end of his second marriage & journey of self discovery

Dr Ofweneke reflects on end of his second marriage & journey of self discovery

Willis Raburu reveals how church model hurt him during his darkest times

Willis Raburu reveals how church model hurt him during his darkest times

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bradley Mtall with Citizen TV hosts Jeff Koinange, Patrick Igunza and Uncle Bensu

What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall [Video]

Former Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Mwende Macharia bids farewell to Radio Maisha after 14 years

Tanzanian singer Zuchu

Ni kama kifo - Zuchu on marriage as Diamond gets entangled in Zari, Shakib drama

2017 Mega jackpot betting winner Samuel Abisai

7 years later: Life, investments & ambitions of Sh221M winner Samuel Abisai