Zabron family members recall Marco Joseph's last request & moments before death

The sorrow is particularly intense for his family members, who have shared emotional recollections of Marco's final days.

Japhet Zabron, Marco's brother and fellow group member, took to Instagram to express his profound grief.

In a series of posts, Japhet shared a poignant memory of his last conversation with this departed brother, in which Marco told him, "I am proud of you, my teacher."

The late Marco Zabron dies while undergoing treatment

Marco also requested prayers for his recovery, expressing hope that he would join the group in shooting a new music video.

"Neno la mwisho ukaniambia niombee nipone nije nishoot wimbo wa Akida pamoja nanyi. Marco wangu, why," he said.

Japhet's posts convey his heartbreak and disbelief at the loss of his brother, with another post reading, “Sikutaka kupost chochote kuhusu hili maana nilikuachia wewe Mungu lakini Mungu sasa umenifanyia nini hiki... Ooh God nooo!”

Japheth Zabron with the late Marco

According to his sister, Victoria Zabron, Marco began feeling unwell about a week before his death, just before a scheduled performance in Kisumu.

His condition worsened quickly, necessitating emergency medical care. "He was forced to stay behind to get treatment. The doctors said his heart was in bad shape and that he needed emergency surgery. He was undergoing heart treatment at Muhimbili Hospital last night, but sadly he didn’t make it," Victoria recounted.

Jamila Dotto, a fellow member of the Zabron Singers, also shared a deeply emotional tribute to her late colleague Marco Joseph on Instagram.

In her heartfelt message, Jamila expressed her sorrow and disbelief at Marco's passing. She wrote, "Pumzika kwa amani mwenyekiti, naogopa kusema umeenda lakini nikweli umelala."

The family has announced that Marco’s funeral will be held at his aunt’s house in Mikocheni, Dar es Salaam.

Marco Joseph’s passing has left a void in the Zabron Singers and in the wider gospel music community.

Zabron Singers

Known for his contributions to hits like "Mkono wa Bwana" and "Sweetie Sweetie," Marco's legacy will continue to resonate with fans across East Africa.