The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Zabron family members recall Marco Joseph's last request & moments before death

Denis Mwangi

Marco Joseph’s passing has left an indelible mark on his colleagues, who continue to mourn the loss of not just a bandmate, but a brother in spirit and purpose.

Zabron singers Victoria and the late Marco Joseph
Zabron singers Victoria and the late Marco Joseph

The Zabron Singers and their fans are in deep mourning following the sudden death of Marco Joseph, one of the group's lead vocalists.

Recommended articles

The sorrow is particularly intense for his family members, who have shared emotional recollections of Marco's final days.

Japhet Zabron, Marco's brother and fellow group member, took to Instagram to express his profound grief.

In a series of posts, Japhet shared a poignant memory of his last conversation with this departed brother, in which Marco told him, "I am proud of you, my teacher."

ADVERTISEMENT
The late Marco Zabron dies while undergoing treatment
The late Marco Zabron dies while undergoing treatment The late Marco Zabron dies while undergoing treatment Pulse Live Kenya

Marco also requested prayers for his recovery, expressing hope that he would join the group in shooting a new music video.

"Neno la mwisho ukaniambia niombee nipone nije nishoot wimbo wa Akida pamoja nanyi. Marco wangu, why," he said.

Japhet's posts convey his heartbreak and disbelief at the loss of his brother, with another post reading, “Sikutaka kupost chochote kuhusu hili maana nilikuachia wewe Mungu lakini Mungu sasa umenifanyia nini hiki... Ooh God nooo!”

Japheth Zabron with the late Marco Joseph
Japheth Zabron with the late Marco Joseph Japheth Zabron with the late Marco Joseph Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

According to his sister, Victoria Zabron, Marco began feeling unwell about a week before his death, just before a scheduled performance in Kisumu.

His condition worsened quickly, necessitating emergency medical care. "He was forced to stay behind to get treatment. The doctors said his heart was in bad shape and that he needed emergency surgery. He was undergoing heart treatment at Muhimbili Hospital last night, but sadly he didn’t make it," Victoria recounted.

Jamila Dotto, a fellow member of the Zabron Singers, also shared a deeply emotional tribute to her late colleague Marco Joseph on Instagram.

In her heartfelt message, Jamila expressed her sorrow and disbelief at Marco's passing. She wrote, "Pumzika kwa amani mwenyekiti, naogopa kusema umeenda lakini nikweli umelala."

The family has announced that Marco’s funeral will be held at his aunt’s house in Mikocheni, Dar es Salaam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marco Joseph’s passing has left a void in the Zabron Singers and in the wider gospel music community.

Zabron Singers
Zabron Singers Zabron Singers Pulse Live Kenya

Known for his contributions to hits like "Mkono wa Bwana" and "Sweetie Sweetie," Marco's legacy will continue to resonate with fans across East Africa.

As the Zabron family navigates this difficult time, they are surrounded by the love and support of those who have been touched by Marco's life and music.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zabron Singers: Formation, rise to fame, members & sickness within the group

Zabron Singers: Formation, rise to fame, members & sickness within the group

Zabron family members recall Marco Joseph's last request & moments before death

Zabron family members recall Marco Joseph's last request & moments before death

DJ Krowbar on tough road to his wife’s 5th kidney transplant attempt

DJ Krowbar on tough road to his wife’s 5th kidney transplant attempt

Zabron Singers member passes away while undergoing treatment in hospital

Zabron Singers member passes away while undergoing treatment in hospital

It wasn't a love marriage - Shiksha Arora on her parents' union

It wasn't a love marriage - Shiksha Arora on her parents' union

Vivian: I don't believe in the Bible or Christianity

Vivian: I don't believe in the Bible or Christianity

7 years later: Life, investments & ambitions of Sh221M winner Samuel Abisai

7 years later: Life, investments & ambitions of Sh221M winner Samuel Abisai

Dr Ofweneke reflects on end of his second marriage & journey of self discovery

Dr Ofweneke reflects on end of his second marriage & journey of self discovery

Willis Raburu reveals how church model hurt him during his darkest times

Willis Raburu reveals how church model hurt him during his darkest times

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bradley Mtall with Citizen TV hosts Jeff Koinange, Patrick Igunza and Uncle Bensu

What surprised Citizen TV presenters most after meeting Bradley Mtall [Video]

Former Radio Maisha presenter Mwende Macharia

Mwende Macharia bids farewell to Radio Maisha after 14 years

Tanzanian singer Zuchu

Ni kama kifo - Zuchu on marriage as Diamond gets entangled in Zari, Shakib drama

2017 Mega jackpot betting winner Samuel Abisai

7 years later: Life, investments & ambitions of Sh221M winner Samuel Abisai