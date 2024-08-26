Doctor speaks after allegations of using late Marco Joseph as 'test kit'

Marco, who was buried on August 25, left behind a wave of sadness and a lot of unanswered questions surrounding his passing.

Many, including fellow gospel singer Faustine Munishi, have raised concerns about the circumstances of his death, suggesting there might have been a mistake made during his medical treatment.

The late Marco Zabron

Controversy surrounding Marco Joseph's death

Some people believe that the doctors who operated on him at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute in Dar es Salaam might have made a mistake.

One of the most vocal critics, Tanzanian gospel singer Faustine Munishi, has called for an urgent investigation into the matter.

In a public statement, Munishi expressed his condolences to the Zabron Singers and questioned the medical decisions made by the doctors. Munishi questioned the decision to operate on Marco and called for transparency from the medical facility.

Pastor Faustin Munishi

He asked why the doctors decided to perform heart surgery on Marco when his heart was still functioning and only his blood vessels were blocked, causing high blood pressure.

He also questioned whether the doctors conducted all necessary tests to confirm if high blood pressure was indeed causing the complications.

“First, I extend my condolences to the Zabron Singers for the loss of one of their own. After this incident, we must ask ourselves some hard questions. Why did the doctors at the cardiac institute in Dar es Salaam decide to operate on Marco’s heart when it was still beating? The problem was with the blood vessels that were blocked, leading to high blood pressure, not with the heart itself. If the heart is still pumping blood, but the blood vessels are blocked, the issue is with the vessels, not the heart,” Munishi stated.

Pastor Faustin Munishi

He raised concerns about whether Marco was given adequate time to rest after a long journey that included driving to Nairobi, then flying back to Dar es Salaam.

Munishi went on to express doubts about the competence of some doctors, suggesting that many might be underqualified or have been pushed into medical careers by political connections rather than academic merit.

"Na vipimo vyote vya high blood pressure mlifanya ili mjue ni mishipa ndio inayo zuia damu kuzunguka kwenye mwili wa mtu huyu? Naamini watumishi tukiugue twende hopsitalini lakini tusiende kutibiwa na kila anaye jiita daktari. wengi wao ni watoto wa wansiasya ambao masomo hayakuwa yanauingia kichwani, walisukumwa tu kwa sababu kazi zilikuwa zinawangojea. Na kuna taasisi nyingi Tanzania ambazo zinaendeshwa na hao ambao walifeli kwa masomo wakasukumwa tu. Mbona tusifanye uchunguzi tujue ni nini kilimsibu ndugu yetu? Hata kama hatutamrudisha, lakini itatusaidi sisi maana hiyo taasisi ya moyo bado itakuwepo," he said.

He suggested that the cardiac institute should release detailed medical records and tests not only for Marco but also for former Tanzanian President John Magufuli, to verify if proper procedures were followed.

"Je huyu mwimbaji wa Zabron singers alitumiwa kama chombo cha kujaribia mitambo? je tukidai maelezo ya kina kutoka taasisi ya moyo wa Jakaya kikwete tutakuwa tumeedna zaidi? Tudai tu maelezo ya kina kuhusiana na kifo cha Magufuli, kama walipasau moyo, na ya huyu mwimbaji wa Zabron, tutakuwa tumeedna sana?" he questioned.

Japheth Zabron with the late Marco Joseph

Doctor details events leading up to Marco Joseph's death

While Munishi and others continue to raise questions about Marco’s death, one of the doctors involved in the surgery provided a detailed account of the events leading up to Marco’s passing.

The doctor explained that Marco underwent a scan which revealed he had an acute aneurysm. This condition indicated that a major blood vessel in his body had expanded and was at risk of rupturing, posing an immediate threat to his life.

“After we took a thorough history and ran tests, it was clear that Marco had an urgent issue—an acute aneurysm. The main blood vessel that supplies blood to the body had expanded to a point where its pressure had displaced other vessels and was showing signs of rupturing,” the doctor explained.

Zabron singers Victoria and the late Marco Joseph

The medical team initially considered sending Marco abroad for the surgery due to the high risk involved, estimated at a 45% chance of survival. However, they decided against it because the risk of losing him during a flight was too high. As a result, the decision was made to proceed with the surgery in Tanzania.

Surgery & Marco Joseph's passing

The surgery involved 17 doctors and took up to 16 hours to complete. Although the surgery was initially deemed successful, Marco faced complications due to excessive bleeding, which is a known risk in such operations.

He was transferred to the ICU, but despite the medical team’s efforts to stop the bleeding, Marco passed away later that night.

The doctor emphasised that the aneurysm could have developed due to long-term high blood pressure, a condition that Marco might not have been aware of.

The medical team did everything possible to save his life, but the complications were beyond their control.

Japheth Zabron with his wife

Call for clarity & Justice

As the Zabron Singers mourn the loss of Marco Joseph, the controversy surrounding his death continues. Munishi and others are demanding answers and accountability to ensure that such tragic events are not repeated.