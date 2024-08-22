Zabron Singers member passes away while undergoing treatment in hospital

The gospel music community is in mourning following the untimely death of Marco Joseph, a member of the renowned Tanzanian gospel group Zabron Singers.

Marco passed away on Tuesday night while receiving treatment for a heart condition at Muhimbili National Hospital in Tanzania.

Zabron Singers, known for their soulful and youthful energy, have touched the hearts of many across East Africa.

The Zabron Singers gained widespread recognition with their hit song 'Mkono wa Bwana', 'Sweetie Sweetie', which marked a major breakthrough for the group.

However, their journey in the gospel music scene began long before this hit.

The rise to fame with 'Mkono Wa Bwana'

Among their most notable releases is 'Mkono wa Bwana, which includes popular tracks such as Sweetie Sweetie, Nakutuma Wimbo, Imenigharimu, Nawapenda, Nitaweza, Sikiachi Tena, and Sio Bure. Other well-received songs include Hujanitenga, Lushiku, Nitasubiri, and Mpiga Kinanda.

The group rose to fame with their hit song Mkono Wa Bwana, which took the internet by storm in November 2020, four years after its release. To date, the song has garnered over 45 million views on YouTube.

The group’s success was further highlighted last year when they did a Kikuyu rendition of Mkono wa Bwana alongside Kenyan gospel artist Evelyn Wanjiru.

A family tradition in gospel music

The Zabron Singers are more than just a musical group; they are a family. Many members come from one family, while the rest are close family friends.

The lead singers in Sweetie Sweetie — Victoria, Jamila, Japheth, and the group leader Joseph — all hail from the Zabron family. Their father, Zabron, was a composer and church leader who instilled in them a love for gospel music.

“When we were in high school, we went to a studio and recorded a song. We didn’t have money and had to borrow from people to pay for studio time. The recording was so bad that we were even ashamed of releasing the song. We almost gave up,” recalled Japheth, who serves as the group’s tutor.

However, their perseverance paid off, and in 2012, they recorded the album Nawakumbuka. The group’s journey has been long and arduous, which is why their latest album is aptly named Mkono wa Bwana.

The song Mkono wa Bwana became an anthem during the campaigns of President William Ruto and earned Zabron Singers the honour of performing at his historic inauguration ceremony.