Maribe narrates struggles she went through before getting baby Zahari with Eric Omondi

The former Citizen news anchor jot down an insightful post on why she is always overprotective when it comes to anything touching on her son.

According to Maribe she was always scared of losing her son, basing on the fact that she had suffered two miscarriages before the pregnancy that gave her baby Zahari.

“...Then May 2014. See, I had gone through miscarriages. During this pregnancy every single day was a blessing. I chose 14th, and boom, this cute child of mine came.

I am very particular about my son. I am so invested in his well being. I am his mother not for the name but for his life. So many times I would have lost him during that pregnancy. So when you see me being an overly protective mum, you know. And anyone who harms my child is the devil reincarnated” wrote Jacque Maribe.

She also mentioned that, the pregnancy was not planned as they had agreed with her Baby Daddy Eric Omondi to wait for a while before getting a baby.

“One day, while in South Africa, a good friend of mine @brianbaraka told me "uko na mood swings kama za mtu ako na mimba." We laughed but to be honest it was the hardest trip I did, I was throwing up literally all the time. But I didn't think I could have been pregnant. Because baby's daddy @ericomondi had said we wait a while.

Then I came back home on my birthday. @wamboshiks my childhood bff had organised rieng pale Rafikiz Langata. Even included my mother who came for me and took me to the spa for nini nini.”

“Kina @ericomondi Were there busy throwing raos. @catewamaribe

@njeripriscathy were busy dancing and showing love...” said Maribe.

In November 2020, Maribe for the first time revealed that she suffered two miscarriages before welcoming her son Zahari.

In an interview, True Love Magazine, Maribe mentioned at that particular time she had a septate uterus that was triggering the miscarriages.

“I had almost gotten a baby before but I got a miscarriage. It was tough at the time because it was so new to me. Then we tried again, suffered a second miscarriage and didn’t know what was going on and our doctor said we have to probe further and they discovered that I had septate uterus (A septate uterus, does significantly increase their risk of a miscarriage. Women with septate uteri can also go on to have recurrent miscarriages”.

Ms Maribe further stated that following the discovery, the doctor advised that she had to undergo surgery in order to rectify the problem, but she opted to pray about it and ask God to deal with the situation.