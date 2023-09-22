The sports category has moved to a new website.

Marlaw's Biography: Age, financial struggles, music hiatus & comeback

Fabian Simiyu

Explore the intriguing journey of Marlaw's biography, delving into his age, financial challenges, music hiatus, and triumphant comeback.

Bongo Flava star Marlaw
Marlaw carved a prominent place in the hearts of music enthusiasts, primarily celebrated for his chart-topping singles, including the ever-popular 'Bembeleza' and the soulful 'Pii Pii Mising My Baby.'

Born Lawrence Marima Madole in 1984, Marlaw is a renowned Tanzanian musician celebrated for his exceptional talent and contributions to the music industry.

His journey in music began with humble roots as he found his voice singing in the church.

Marlaw's journey as a musician began during his early secondary education when he ventured into songwriting.

His passion for music led him to showcase his talents in various settings, from singing in the church to performing for friends and even the entire school during special occasions.

Bongo Flava star Marlaw
In 2004, he took a significant step in his musical career by participating in the Coca Cola Popstars competition, a prestigious event spanning three East African countries: Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The competition's goal was to assemble a talented group of three artists from each participating nation.

Although Marlaw gave his best effort, he faced disappointment as he was unable to secure a spot in the competition.

Nonetheless, this setback marked just a chapter in his musical journey, which would eventually see him rise to prominence in the Tanzanian music scene.

Following his completion of secondary education, Marlaw wasted no time and promptly launched his debut single, 'Bembeleza,' in late February 2007.

Bongo Flava star Marlaw
This musical masterpiece quickly resonated with audiences, swiftly transcending borders to become a sensational hit not only in Tanzania but throughout the entire East African region.

Marlaw, a prominent figure in the Tanzanian music scene during the 2000s, made a resounding declaration that he's poised for a comeback to reignite his career and delight his devoted fans.

"I'm very proud of my fans for their support. I recently shared with them about my return to music and the feedback is amazing. They are encouraging me to do more good projects," Marlaw said.

Despite maintaining a notably private life since 2010, the seasoned Tanzanian vocalist revealed that he has been closely monitoring the evolving landscape of the Bongo music industry, signaling his eagerness to make a fresh mark in the world of music.

Bongo Flava star Marlaw
His return promises a revival of his unique musical prowess and a renewed connection with a fanbase eagerly awaiting his reentry into the spotlight.

In response to inquiries about his livelihood during the hiatus, the artist candidly shared that he encountered financial challenges due to his hiatus from song production and live performances.

"If you stop doing what you are used to and what pays you, things must fall. Like I have a company selling my brand but it was not bringing revenue like in my heyday," Marlaw said.

Marlaw acknowledged that it was a trying period, but he expressed gratitude for the remarkable support he received from numerous individuals during this time.

Bongo Flava star Marlaw
With the aid of their generosity, he was able to provide for the many relatives who rely on him, demonstrating the power of community and the bonds that tie artists to their fans and loved ones.

Fabian Simiyu
