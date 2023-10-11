The sports category has moved to a new website.

A son's grief - Martin Kasavuli shares heartfelt memories of late mum, Catherine Kasavuli

Amos Robi

Catherine Kasavuli died in December 2022 after a battle with cervical cancer

The late Catherine Kasavuli's son Martin Kasavuli
The late Catherine Kasavuli's son Martin Kasavuli

In an emotional post, Martin Kasavuli, the son of the late news anchor Catherine Kasavuli, remembered his mother and the profound impact she had on his life.

Catherine Kasavuli, known for her illustrious career as a news anchor with KTN, Citizen TV and KBC, passed away on December 29, 2022, after a brave battle with cervical cancer.

As Martin shared his thoughts, he spoke of the void left by his mother's absence, offering a glimpse into the deep sense of loss he has experienced.

He highlighted the cherished moments they shared, saying, "Whenever I am missing you, I also remember how fortunate I was that you were in my life. I wouldn't trade those moments for the world."

Late newscaster Catherine Kasavuli
Late newscaster Catherine Kasavuli Late newscaster Catherine Kasavuli Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Catherine Kasavuli's biography: early life, career, family, awards

In his tribute, Martin also celebrated the qualities that made his mother extraordinary.

"You were precious, a gift from God, so much beauty, grace, love, and patience you possessed. You touched my heart in so many ways," he reflected.

This testament to her character emphasised the enduring impact Catherine Kasavuli had on those around her, even during her final days.

He further acknowledged the resilience and positivity that his mother exuded, even in the face of adversity.

"Even on dark days, your strength and smile made me realize I had an angel beside me. I'm still learning how I will do life without you," Martin expressed.

Martin Kasavuli with Sports CS Ababu Namwamba during the funeral service for his mother, the late Catherine Kasavuli
Martin Kasavuli with Sports CS Ababu Namwamba during the funeral service for his mother, the late Catherine Kasavuli Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Radio boss forced to take back comments during Kasavuli's burial

This touching remembrance comes at a significant time, coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual global campaign observed throughout October to raise awareness, educate, and support those affected by breast cancer.

This initiative not only emphasises the importance of early detection but also highlights the progress made in research, prevention, and treatment of this prevalent and life-altering disease.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
