A son's grief - Martin Kasavuli shares heartfelt memories of late mum, Catherine Kasavuli

Catherine Kasavuli, known for her illustrious career as a news anchor with KTN, Citizen TV and KBC, passed away on December 29, 2022, after a brave battle with cervical cancer.

As Martin shared his thoughts, he spoke of the void left by his mother's absence, offering a glimpse into the deep sense of loss he has experienced.

He highlighted the cherished moments they shared, saying, "Whenever I am missing you, I also remember how fortunate I was that you were in my life. I wouldn't trade those moments for the world."

Late newscaster Catherine Kasavuli Pulse Live Kenya

In his tribute, Martin also celebrated the qualities that made his mother extraordinary.

"You were precious, a gift from God, so much beauty, grace, love, and patience you possessed. You touched my heart in so many ways," he reflected.

This testament to her character emphasised the enduring impact Catherine Kasavuli had on those around her, even during her final days.

He further acknowledged the resilience and positivity that his mother exuded, even in the face of adversity.

"Even on dark days, your strength and smile made me realize I had an angel beside me. I'm still learning how I will do life without you," Martin expressed.

Pulse Live Kenya

This touching remembrance comes at a significant time, coinciding with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual global campaign observed throughout October to raise awareness, educate, and support those affected by breast cancer.