Marya Prude finally confirms Divorce with Willis Raburu (Screenshot)

Speculations had circulated when Ms. Ngami had dropped her ex’s name from her social media handle.

In a QnA session on her Instagram stories, MaryaPrude asked her fans to ask her anything and one fan asked her if she was officially divorced.

Maryaprude confirms divorce from Willis Raburu Pulse Live Kenya

Ms. Ngami also confirmed that even though people are still hitting on her, she is not interested in pursuing a relationship with anyone at the moment.

Maryaprude also said she was quite happy with where she was at the moment.

Ms. Ngami and Willis Raburu had gone through a tough time after they lost their daughter baby Adana after developing complications that led to a stillbirth.