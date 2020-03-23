Willis Raburu’s wife Maryaprude went to church on Sunday months after they lost their daughter baby Adana after developing complications that led to a still birth.

Taking to Instagram, Ms Marya revealed that it was a moving moment for her when she walked into Jubilee Christian Church (JCC). She went on to disclose that she had missed worshiping together with fellow believers.

“Today was my first time to attend church in a long time, walked in and my eyes just welled up with tears, I missed being among brethren, praising and worshiping together.I had an amazing time,” shared Marya.

My eyes just welled up – Willis Raburu’s wife on attending church for the first time after daughter's death

When they lost their child, an emotional Maryaprude said that God had failed to come through for her when she needed him the most.

She mentioned that people were encouraging her by telling her about God but she did not want to know him.

“Everyone is so quick to tell me about God… What they don’t know is that every way I knew Him was tested and He didn’t prove Himself. So as they say you should know God for yourself, I now can say, I don’t know Him. And I don’t think I want to know him coz He left me when I needed him the most,” wrote Mrs Raburu.

Willis Raburu and his wife Mary prude

This comes a few days after she announced her comeback via Instagram.

Her revelation came after a fan commented on her picture, noting that she was smiling and went ahead to thank God for that.

"She is smiling again....ahsante Jehovah!🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌" read the fan's comment.

"@esther.kalekye Yes,I’m back 🔥” read Marya's response.