Marya Prude speaks on getting married again after failed marriage with Raburu

In a Q&A session with her fans, Marya said that she doesn’t wish to get married again but if the right person comes into her life, she can give it a try one more time.

Do you still wish to get married again? Asked a curious fan.

Marya replied; “I’m not wishing but I’m open to it if the right person comes”.

Another fan asked; Are you ready to date? Or are you seeing someone?

Marya replied; “I’m not seeing someone, I’m seeing people, LOL”.

She went on to assure her fans and followers that she is single.

“Are you single” asked another fan.

She replied; “Yes I am”.

What do you regret in this Life? And you are beautiful.

Prude’s response “Thank you, I regret nothing”.

Does your new tattoo have a meaning to it or you just wanted to ink yourself?

She replied “Actually it does sacrifice and Memorial”.

Parted Ways

Raburu and Prude split up soon after the death of their daughter, Adana, in January 2020, with his now ex-wife moving out of their marital home.

She deactivated all of her social media profiles after the divorce, and when she reactivated them, she dropped the Raburu surname.

The model altered her bio from Marya Raburu to Marya Prude and made her Instagram account public.

In October 2020, Marya jot down a beautiful message to her late daughter Adana saying “I want to tell every person in the whole world about you”.

“I carry my daughter in my heart.

I want to tell every person in the whole world about you. I want the moon to know how I Love you.The stars to know how I Adore you. The Sun to know how I will always Miss you”

Just the other, Marya was fighting off critics who tried to bully and dictate how she should live her life.

“How someone would want me to feel bad about enjoying my own life is something I do not understand.

“My friend, if you don’t like your life, do something about it and let others enjoy their own,” she posted.

Critics had thrown shade that she was partying too much after breaking up with the TV personality.

Marya had been posting photos from parties she had attended in Nairobi, Nakuru and other places.

The Amapiano Sundays crew has been hosting the parties since the music genre started trending in Kenya.