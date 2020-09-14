Citizen TV news anchor cum presenter Willis Raburu has disclose that he regrets exposing his relationship with Marya Prude to the public and wishes he could have kept it private.

In an interview with Mzazi Willy Tuva, Raburu stated that he can’t blame Netizens for talking ill of his relationship, because he is the one who used to flaunt his lover on social media.

However, the 10 over 10 host once again failed to confirm or deny if it’s true that he parted ways with his wife, saying the only way he will ever address the matter is when they are being interviewed together.

Willis Raburu and Marya Prude

Willis on Marya

“One, I love and respect Marya.

Two, I don’t blame anybody who said anything bad or good because mimi ndo niliwaonyesha in the beginning.

Si poa kusema kwamba ,mbona watu wananiongelelea sana yet mimi ndo nilikuwa nampeleka pale kwa Watu pale social media, nafanya kumpost. Napost picha zetu together.

Ningechoose kuwa Private kama vile tumejua mtoto wa Nameless the other day akiwa 13, so I don’t blame them for that, but that's not an excuse for wale watu waliongea vibaya sana. After that kitu nimeleearn ni kuwa private na nilijimbia ya kwamba the only time nitaongea in details about the matter ni kama huyo Mary Mwenyewe ako hapo ndo kukuwe na ile right of reply,” said Willis Raburu.

Willis Raburu and his wife

For months now, word on the streets had it that Raburu parted ways with his wife Marya Prude but both parties have kept mum on the rumours.

Away from his love life, Raburu went down the memory lane, remembering the day he was told by one of his former bosses that he will never make it to TV or Radio because he doesn’t have the voice for radio.

Willis Raburu

Voice for Radio and TV

“Niliwahi kuambiwa kwamba sina sauti ya Radio ama TV, na nikanyimwa nafasi ya kutangaza kwenye another station nilikuwa bado Intern…niliambiwa you don’t have a voice for TV and you will never be on TV. That was 11 years ago…as I was leaving I met Jeff Koinange kwa Elevator (it happened that as I was being told that Jeff over heard the conversation) and he told me ‘I heard what that man told you but don’t you give up because one day everybody will know your name,” narrated Willis Raburu.