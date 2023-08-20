Maryanne Mudavadi’s impressive career, education, wedding & speech that made news

Prior to her fiery speech at the Bomas of Kenya on January 22, 2022 as his father was endorsed as the Amani National Congress presidential candidate (before eventually dropping out of the race), Maryanne stayed away from the limelight.

Background, "earthquake moment" and siblings

Maryanne is Mudavadi's last born and his only daughter with wife Tessie.

She has two brothers named Moses and Michael who were also present when she made her wowed the crowd with her eloquence at Bomas of Kenya in January 2022.

Education and impressive career

Maryanne pursued her studies at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom, graduating with a degree in Psychology.

She also holds a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management/Personnel Administration obtained from the same institution.

Her impressive career started off at First Assurance where she served as an intern for two months between May and June 2014.

Between August and September 2017, Maryanne served as a volunteer at National Assembly Lady Spouses Association, Kenya (NALSA-K).

She returned to NALSA-K for another two-month stint between August and September 2018 before crossing over to volunteer at the Mudavadi Memorial Foundation Trust (MMFT) for four months.

Between March 2021 and January 2022, Maryann served as an intern at CPF Financial Services Ltd, a firm that specializes in Pension Funds Administration, Management Consulting, Corporate Training & Development, Trust Fund Administration Agency Services among others.

Her profile on professional social media platform, LinkedIn indicates that she is currently working as a recruiter at Cooperative Bank. A position she has held since January 2022.

Finding love and wedding

Until her traditional wedding on Saturday, August 19, little was known of her dating life which she has managed to keep under wraps away from the prying eyes of the press.

Maryanne tied the knot to her lover in Mudavadi’s Mululu home in the presence of family and friends at the glamorous wedding that oozed class, glamour and elegance on August 19, 2023.

The groom, identified as Nyaga Karanja, is a respectable lawyer by profession and turned up in style for the traditional wedding, popularly known as ruracio.