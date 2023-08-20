The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Maryanne Mudavadi’s impressive career, education, wedding & speech that made news

Charles Ouma

Inside the impressive career, education and life of Maryanne Mudavadi and the time when she made headlines

Maryanne Mudavadi with her parents during her graduation
Maryanne Mudavadi with her parents during her graduation

Maryanne Mudavadi is Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Madavadi’s lastborn daughter with his wife Tessie Mudavadi.

Recommended articles

Prior to her fiery speech at the Bomas of Kenya on January 22, 2022 as his father was endorsed as the Amani National Congress presidential candidate (before eventually dropping out of the race), Maryanne stayed away from the limelight.

Background, "earthquake moment" and siblings

Maryanne is Mudavadi's last born and his only daughter with wife Tessie.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has two brothers named Moses and Michael who were also present when she made her wowed the crowd with her eloquence at Bomas of Kenya in January 2022.

Maryanne Mudavadi wowed the crowd with her eloquence during Musalia Mudavadi’s earthquake announcement on January 22, 2022
Maryanne Mudavadi wowed the crowd with her eloquence during Musalia Mudavadi’s earthquake announcement on January 22, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Education and impressive career

Maryanne pursued her studies at the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom, graduating with a degree in Psychology.

She also holds a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management/Personnel Administration obtained from the same institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her impressive career started off at First Assurance where she served as an intern for two months between May and June 2014.

Between August and September 2017, Maryanne served as a volunteer at National Assembly Lady Spouses Association, Kenya (NALSA-K).

She returned to NALSA-K for another two-month stint between August and September 2018 before crossing over to volunteer at the Mudavadi Memorial Foundation Trust (MMFT) for four months.

READ: Musalia Mudavadi's daughter weds lover in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Between March 2021 and January 2022, Maryann served as an intern at CPF Financial Services Ltd, a firm that specializes in Pension Funds Administration, Management Consulting, Corporate Training & Development, Trust Fund Administration Agency Services among others.

ADVERTISEMENT
Maryanne Mudavadi during her graduation
Maryanne Mudavadi during her graduation Pulse Live Kenya

Her profile on professional social media platform, LinkedIn indicates that she is currently working as a recruiter at Cooperative Bank. A position she has held since January 2022.

Finding love and wedding

Until her traditional wedding on Saturday, August 19, little was known of her dating life which she has managed to keep under wraps away from the prying eyes of the press.

Maryanne Mudavadi with Nyaga Karanja
Maryanne Mudavadi with Nyaga Karanja Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Maryanne tied the knot to her lover in Mudavadi’s Mululu home in the presence of family and friends at the glamorous wedding that oozed class, glamour and elegance on August 19, 2023.

The groom, identified as Nyaga Karanja, is a respectable lawyer by profession and turned up in style for the traditional wedding, popularly known as ruracio.

Her parents presented her daughter to their son-in-law, ushering her to the new phase of life.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Maryanne Mudavadi’s impressive career, education, wedding & speech that made news

Maryanne Mudavadi’s impressive career, education, wedding & speech that made news

Wahu gives harrowing 2018 experience as she celebrates daughter turning 10 months

Wahu gives harrowing 2018 experience as she celebrates daughter turning 10 months

Musalia Mudavadi's daughter weds lover in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Musalia Mudavadi's daughter weds lover in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Vera Sidika claps back at fan over comment on Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika claps back at fan over comment on Brown Mauzo

You were special to me - Mwanahamisi Hamadi heaps praises on departed Shosh wa Mahewa

You were special to me - Mwanahamisi Hamadi heaps praises on departed Shosh wa Mahewa

Kartelo announces TV comeback after 3-year hiatus

Kartelo announces TV comeback after 3-year hiatus

WATCH: Lulu Hassan warns newlywed couple of 1 thing to avoid in their marriage

WATCH: Lulu Hassan warns newlywed couple of 1 thing to avoid in their marriage

Diamond silences Pastor Ezekiel over 'womaniser' accusations

Diamond silences Pastor Ezekiel over 'womaniser' accusations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Shatta Bway, Mwende Macharia, MC Gogo & Shix Kapienga

Fans wanted one of these 10 presenters to replace Raburu on 10/10

Long-serving KQ staffer Alice Waweru receives unforgettable water cannon salute

Long-serving KQ staffer receives unforgettable water cannon salute

Comedian Eric Omondi during a past photo shoot

Eric Omondi announces death of Baby Pyden after Kenyans contributed Sh1.4M

Nyako (left) and Eve Mungai

Nyako descends on Eve Mungai in bitter TikTok Live