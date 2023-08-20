The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Musalia Mudavadi's daughter weds lover in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Charles Ouma

Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Maryanne is off the market after wedding her lover in glamorous ceremony

Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Maryanne weds lover Nyaga Karanja in glamorous ceremony
Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Maryanne weds lover Nyaga Karanja in glamorous ceremony

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi's daughter, Maryanne Mudavadi is off the market after wedding her lover in a glamorous traditional wedding.

Recommended articles

Maryanne tied the knot to her lover in Mudavadi’s Mululu home in the presence of family and friends at the glamorous wedding that oozed class, glamour and elegance.

The groom, identified as Nyaga Karanja, is a respectable lawyer by profession turned up in style for the traditional wedding, popularly known as ruracio.

Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Maryanne weds lover Nyaga Karanja in glamorous ceremony
Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Maryanne weds lover Nyaga Karanja in glamorous ceremony Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The African-themed wedding had the groom's team donning green pants with matching shirts.

The man of the moment on the other hand black outfit with a touch of green to complement the bride's look.

Maryanne works as a recruiter at a leading Kenyan bank and is a trained Human Resource Manager, holding a Master's degree in Human Resources Management/Personnel Administration.

READ: Mudavadi's wife gets new office in gov't

The bride stepped out in an elegant emerald green floral outfit with jewelry that complemented the look.

ADVERTISEMENT
Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Maryanne weds lover Nyaga Karanja in glamorous ceremony
Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Maryanne weds lover Nyaga Karanja in glamorous ceremony Pulse Live Kenya

The groom and his team comprised of the his brothers and friends, including Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe’s son, Davidson Wakairu.

In attendance was Musalia Mudavadi and his wife, Tessie who presented their daughter to their son-in-law.

Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Maryanne weds lover Nyaga Karanja in glamorous ceremony
Musalia Mudavadi's daughter Maryanne weds lover Nyaga Karanja in glamorous ceremony Pulse Live Kenya
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wahu gives harrowing 2018 experience as she celebrates daughter turning 10 months

Wahu gives harrowing 2018 experience as she celebrates daughter turning 10 months

Musalia Mudavadi's daughter weds lover in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Musalia Mudavadi's daughter weds lover in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Larry Madowo's 1st boss Gathoni Wamuchomba pokes him with marriage reminder

Vera Sidika claps back at fan over comment on Brown Mauzo

Vera Sidika claps back at fan over comment on Brown Mauzo

You were special to me - Mwanahamisi Hamadi heaps praises on departed Shosh wa Mahewa

You were special to me - Mwanahamisi Hamadi heaps praises on departed Shosh wa Mahewa

Kartelo announces TV comeback after 3-year hiatus

Kartelo announces TV comeback after 3-year hiatus

WATCH: Lulu Hassan warns newlywed couple of 1 thing to avoid in their marriage

WATCH: Lulu Hassan warns newlywed couple of 1 thing to avoid in their marriage

Diamond silences Pastor Ezekiel over 'womaniser' accusations

Diamond silences Pastor Ezekiel over 'womaniser' accusations

Pastor Ng'ang'a explains why he will not leave a penny for his kids

Pastor Ng'ang'a explains why he will not leave a penny for his kids

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Shatta Bway, Mwende Macharia, MC Gogo & Shix Kapienga

Fans wanted one of these 10 presenters to replace Raburu on 10/10

Long-serving KQ staffer Alice Waweru receives unforgettable water cannon salute

Long-serving KQ staffer receives unforgettable water cannon salute

Comedian Eric Omondi during a past photo shoot

Eric Omondi announces death of Baby Pyden after Kenyans contributed Sh1.4M

Nyako (left) and Eve Mungai

Nyako descends on Eve Mungai in bitter TikTok Live