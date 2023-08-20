Musalia Mudavadi's daughter weds lover in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Maryanne tied the knot to her lover in Mudavadi’s Mululu home in the presence of family and friends at the glamorous wedding that oozed class, glamour and elegance.

The groom, identified as Nyaga Karanja, is a respectable lawyer by profession turned up in style for the traditional wedding, popularly known as ruracio.

The African-themed wedding had the groom's team donning green pants with matching shirts.

The man of the moment on the other hand black outfit with a touch of green to complement the bride's look.

Maryanne works as a recruiter at a leading Kenyan bank and is a trained Human Resource Manager, holding a Master's degree in Human Resources Management/Personnel Administration.

The bride stepped out in an elegant emerald green floral outfit with jewelry that complemented the look.

The groom and his team comprised of the his brothers and friends, including Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe’s son, Davidson Wakairu.

In attendance was Musalia Mudavadi and his wife, Tessie who presented their daughter to their son-in-law.