I couldn't keep up - Masauti opens up about dropping out of school in Form 2

Speaking on Oga Obinna's KulaCooler YouTube show on Monday, the 'Ipepete' hit maker revealed that he dropped out of school while he was in form two.

Masauti candidly admitted that his academic journey was not smooth sailing.

"Yaani mi kusema kweli, waca nikue honest, Mtu akiniona asiniulize maswaliya shule. Mimi shule sikuavizuri. "(I mean, to be honest, No one should ask me questions about school. I didn't do well in school)," Masauti said.

He revealed that he had performed poorly in his class eight exams, and he was also surprised how he got to form two.

"Atleast nilifikafika hapo form mbili nikaachia hapo. Results za class eight hazikua vizuri ni vile niliskumaskuma tu nikafika hiyo form two.

"(At least I got to form two. Class eight results were not good, I just pushed got to form two)," he said.

The singer also shared that he never studied while in form one and was surprised to find himself in form two.

"Lakini hata sijui nilifika vipi form two yaani. Ilikua noma. Hiyo form one sikuwahi kusoma nikashtukianiko form two," he said.

"(But I don't even know how I got to form two, that is. It was normal. I never studied for form one, I was shocked when I got to form two)," he said.

Despite his academic struggles, Masauti is grateful for his talent and the success it has brought him.

Masauti also talked about how he came up with his name, which has become a sensation to most people. He revealed that his producer, Ian, gave him the name.

"Hiyo jina ilikuja vifunny sana. Producer tu ndo alinibandika. Producer Ian alikua na studio na mi nilikua naenda huko daily kufanya mazoezi

"(That name came up very funny. My producer came up with it. Producer Ian had a studio and I used to go there daily to practice)," he said.

He explained that Ian used to give him different sounds of different musicians to improve his vocals. During one of their sessions, Ian said, "Nakuskia mzee, masauti hayo," and the name stuck.