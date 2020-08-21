Kenyan singer Mohammed Ali Said alias Masauti has been gifted a brand new Bentley fully customized with his name by his Management.

A thankful Masauti put up an appreciation post, saluting his Manager Kea Boy for making it possible for him to own a ride that will aid his movements around the city.

“Kuna watu unakutana nao wanakuwa zaidi ya ndugu. Shukran sana bro @keaboy_10 C.E.O KeaBoyLevels kwa za wadi hii. Umeitia shime safari yangu ya mziki. Umelipa heshima jasho langu. Umekipa thamani kipaji changu, sasa kazi kwangu. Nakuahidi sitokuangusha. Nafungua ukurasa mpya na #001EP lakini kwanza tuenjoy #Liar link kwa BIO yangu nikiwa na dada mzuri mwenye kipaji @tanashadonna. @dreamnationink link on my Bio,” shared Masauti.

Masauti

You deserve better

While handing over the car gift, Masauti’s Manager, made it clear that he knows that the singer deserves more but he is humbled that he accepted the gift.

“I know you deserve better bro but once again thank you so much for accepting this little gift. More wins but first let us enjoy #001EP. Our first video @officialmasauti_ ft @tanashadonna is out click the #BIO to enjoy good music.#keaboylevels all the way,” wrote Kea Boy.

Silver Plaque

This comes days after Masaauti joined the growing list of Kenyan musicians who have been awarded the prestigious YouTube Award for surpassing the 100K subscribers mark on their YouTube channels.

Video/Courtesy

The Ipepete hit-maker received the Silver Plaque from the YouTube Community, an appreciation award for accumulating over 100K subscribers.

“🙏🏽🙏🏽 @youtube” shared Masauti.

Currently, Masauti is disturbing that airwaves with his EP dubbed 001 EP that has a total of 4 songs; Burudani, Deka. Foyu and Liar ft Tanasha Donna.

Also Read: Octopizzo clashes with Khaligraph Jones over allegations of buying YouTube Views