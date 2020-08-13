Singer Masauti has joined the growing list of Kenyan musicians who have been awarded the prestigious YouTube Award for surpassing the 100K subscribers mark on their YouTube channels.

The Ipepete hit-maker received the Silver Plaque from the YouTube Community, an appreciation award for accumulating over 100K subscribers.

An excited Masauti shared the good news via his Instagram Page, appreciating the YouTube Management for recognizing his efforts.

“🙏🏽🙏🏽 @youtube” shared Masauti.

Currently, Masauti is disturbing that airwaves with his latest hit Inawauma that was drooped about 2 months ago, with over 156K views on YouTube so far.

Ms Mukami's Award

Just the other day, Songstress Nadia Mukami also got awarded with the Silver Plaque by the YouTube Community for surpassing the 100,000 subscribers mark on her YouTube Channel.

A thankful Ms Mukami shared the good news via her Instagram, saluting her fans for always supporting what she does.

"My Silver plaque is here✊😁 For surpassing 100k Subscribers on Youtube🇰🇪

Million Dollar Link on Bio #AfricanPopStar” shared Nadia Mukami.

Nadia Mukami and Masauti in new song Lola

Others on the list

Others who got the Silver Plaque in the Kenyan Music Industry Include; Mwalimu Rachel who manages Gengetone group Sailors.

“Thrilled and super grateful for your support over the years on my YouTube channel Mwalimu Rachel TV. Thank you @sailors_254 for believing in me. (Full national address on the channel- link in bio!) We collaborated and did something different that shook how things are ordinarily done. Your channel is almost 74K strong 💪🏽. Can't wait for when you have one of these” said Mwalimu Rachel.

Towards the end of 2019, Gengetone group Ethic, also received the YouTube Silver Creator award for surpassing the 100K subscribers mark.

In Kenya, Sauti Sol holds the number one spot, when it comes to YouTube channels with most subscribers (552K subscribers) among musicians.