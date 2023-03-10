Maureen Waititu joins list of Kenyan celebs using advanced gastric balloon technology

In an emotional Instagram post on February 10, she revealed she had lost 22Kgs in just four months through a non-invasive weight-loss procedure called Intragastrical balloon placement.

According to Waititu, her body has been through a lot in recent years, and she has struggled to maintain a healthy weight despite her efforts to stay fit and active.

She had also been dealing with severe depression and anxiety, often leading her to seek comfort in food.

"I did everything I could to stay fit and healthy, but no matter how often I worked out or how little I ate, I kept piling on the kilos.

"My asthma got so bad, my back hurt, and my ankles couldn't support me, making me sedentary most of the time and consequently gaining more weight," Waititu wrote.

In addition to her health struggles, Waititu says that she faced criticism from others about her body, making her feel worse about herself.

Despite her challenges, however, Waititu decided to take control of her health and seek a solution.

She underwent intragastrical balloon placement, which involves placing a saline-filled silicone balloon in the stomach to limit food intake and make the patient feel fuller faster.

Waititu emphasized that this procedure was not a shortcut to weight loss and required sacrifice and discipline to achieve results. She also acknowledged that she still had a long way to go in improving her nutrition and exercise habits.

However, she is proud of her progress and hoped that sharing her journey would inspire others struggling with their weight loss goals.

"I am fully healed and the happiest I've been in the longest time. And now, I am ready to share my journey with my followers," she wrote.

Waititu promised to give more insight into her experience with the procedure and answer any questions from her followers in the coming day.

Waititu has joined a group of high-profile Kenyan celebrities who have admitted to using the same weight-loss strategy.