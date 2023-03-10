ADVERTISEMENT
Maureen Waititu joins list of Kenyan celebs using advanced gastric balloon technology

Lynet Okumu

Maureen Waititu has opened up about her weight loss journey

Maureen Waititu, a Kenyan content creator and mother of two, recently opened up about her weight loss journey with her fans.

In an emotional Instagram post on February 10, she revealed she had lost 22Kgs in just four months through a non-invasive weight-loss procedure called Intragastrical balloon placement.

According to Waititu, her body has been through a lot in recent years, and she has struggled to maintain a healthy weight despite her efforts to stay fit and active.

Pulse Live Kenya

She had also been dealing with severe depression and anxiety, often leading her to seek comfort in food.

"I did everything I could to stay fit and healthy, but no matter how often I worked out or how little I ate, I kept piling on the kilos.

"My asthma got so bad, my back hurt, and my ankles couldn't support me, making me sedentary most of the time and consequently gaining more weight," Waititu wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Celebrities who opened up on battling depression or being Suicidal [LIST]

In addition to her health struggles, Waititu says that she faced criticism from others about her body, making her feel worse about herself.

Despite her challenges, however, Waititu decided to take control of her health and seek a solution.

She underwent intragastrical balloon placement, which involves placing a saline-filled silicone balloon in the stomach to limit food intake and make the patient feel fuller faster.

Waititu emphasized that this procedure was not a shortcut to weight loss and required sacrifice and discipline to achieve results. She also acknowledged that she still had a long way to go in improving her nutrition and exercise habits.

Pulse Live Kenya

READ: "I Almost Took My Life Twice" - Maureen Waititu

However, she is proud of her progress and hoped that sharing her journey would inspire others struggling with their weight loss goals.

"I am fully healed and the happiest I've been in the longest time. And now, I am ready to share my journey with my followers," she wrote.

Waititu promised to give more insight into her experience with the procedure and answer any questions from her followers in the coming day.

Pulse Live Kenya
Waititu has joined a group of high-profile Kenyan celebrities who have admitted to using the same weight-loss strategy.

Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu, actor Catherine Kamau 'Kate Actress', and Jacky Matubia, among other celebrities, have recently talked about their journey with the procedure.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
