RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mauzo hires Limousine to pick Vera and daughter from Hospital [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Mauzo splashes money on his daughter's trip home

Vera Sidika welcomes a bouncing Baby girl named Asia Brown
Vera Sidika welcomes a bouncing Baby girl named Asia Brown

Businesswoman Vera Sidika and her daughter Asia Brown left the hospital in style after Brown Mauzo hired a Limousine to take them home.

Recommended articles

On Tuesday (Night), Ms Sidika said that her hubby opted to give their daughter a princess treatment by picking her in a Limousine as her first ride home.

“Bae got @princess_asiabrown on a LIMOUSINE for her first ride. While leaving the hospital 😩❤️🥺 so sweet. She’s Definitely Daddy’s little girl 💃🏻💃🏻 we love you @brownmauzo254 ❤️😘”, shared Vera Sidika.

www.instagram.com

On the other hand, Mauzo wrote; “We Thank God for everything. Special homecoming for my lovely wife & princess @princess_asiabrown her first ride home from hospital. Daddy’s little girl ❤️”.

On Tuesday, Sidika penned down a message of appreciation to her husband, over what she termed as playing a vital role since the arrival of baby Asia.

“It’s been an amazing experience. And as we prepare to leave for home with @princess_asiabrown i felt the need to appreciate My dearest Hubby @brownmauzo254 ❤️❤️ I don’t know where to begin,” reads Vera’s message in part.

www.instagram.com

Ms Sidika noted that Brown has always inspired her to become a better person despite knowing all her strengths and weaknesses.

“When I look at how far we’ve come; I remember my past relationships & say truly God has a reason to why certain things don’t work out. He knew you were the perfect man for me so he saved the best for last.

"You knew all of my strengths & my weaknesses and yet you accepted me just the way I was 🥺 You have always inspired me to become the best version of myself”, said Vera Sidika.

Adding that; "Our daughter @princess_asiabrown is so blessed to have you as her father because you definitely going to be the best dad in the world 🌍 I LOVE YOU @brownmauzo254 🥺❤️😘”,.

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter Asia
Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter Asia Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter Asia Pulse Live Kenya

In a quick rejoinder Mauzo also put up a lovely message dedicated to his wife.

“No family could be whole without a daughter, and that’s exactly what I always wanted from the almighty. And now you, my gorgeous wife @queenveebosset have given me a super cute baby girl💕. I can’t thank the almighty enough and you for fulfilling this wish. I feel like our family is complete now @queenveebosset @princess_asiabrown 💕”, Brown Mauzo’a Message.

Vera and Mauzo welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family on October 20, 2021.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mauzo hires Limousine to pick Vera and daughter from Hospital [Video]

Mauzo hires Limousine to pick Vera and daughter from Hospital [Video]

Vera gushes over hubby Mauzo as she remembers her past relationships

Vera gushes over hubby Mauzo as she remembers her past relationships

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Is the world ready for another album from Octopizzo? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Is the world ready for another album from Octopizzo? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

'Now I know why some ladies don't show off their husbands on social media - IG dancer Janemena

'Now I know why some ladies don't show off their husbands on social media - IG dancer Janemena

'My mum hates it when I tell her I'm never getting married' - Burna Boy

'My mum hates it when I tell her I'm never getting married' - Burna Boy

Singer Arrow Bwoy in Mourning

Singer Arrow Bwoy in Mourning

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

We didn't build brands to be role models to your children - Akothee tells parents

We didn't build brands to be role models to your children - Akothee tells parents

Trending

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Mike Sonko and his daughter Sandra Mbuvi

Vera imports Baby Diapers from US, Help rebuild Boniface Mwangi's house & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Dennis Ombachi and Wife, Vera Sidika, Betty Kyallo, Tiwa Savage and Serah Teshna

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

American movie star Alec Baldwin [Instagram/RadioGlobalDigital]