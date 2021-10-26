Vera gushes over hubby Mauzo as she remembers her past relationships

Beautypreneur Vera Sidika has penned down a message of appreciation to her husband Brown Mauzo, over what she termed as playing a vital role since the arrival of baby Asia Brown.
“It’s been an amazing experience. And as we prepare to leave for home with @princess_asiabrown i felt the need to appreciate My dearest Hubby @brownmauzo254 ❤️❤️ I don’t know where to begin” reads Vera’s message in part.
The former socialite also took a ride down the memory lane, remembering her old relationships and how things never worked out.
Ms Sidika noted that Brown has always inspired her to become a better person despite knowing all her strengths and weaknesses.
“When I look at how far we’ve come; I remember my past relationships & say truly God has a reason to why certain things don’t work out. He knew you were the perfect man for me so he saved the best for last.
"You knew all of my strengths & my weaknesses and yet you accepted me just the way I was 🥺 You have always inspired me to become the best version of myself”, said Vera Sidika.
Adding that; "Our daughter @princess_asiabrown is so blessed to have you as her father because you definitely going to be the best dad in the world 🌍 I LOVE YOU @brownmauzo254 🥺❤️😘”,.
In a quick rejoinder Mauzo also put up a lovely message dedicated to his wife.
“No family could be whole without a daughter, and that’s exactly what I always wanted from the almighty. And now you, my gorgeous wife @queenveebosset have given me a super cute baby girl💕. I can’t thank the almighty enough and you for fulfilling this wish. I feel like our family is complete now @queenveebosset @princess_asiabrown 💕”, Brown Mauzo’a Message.
Vera and Mauzo welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family on October 20, 2021.
“20.10.2021 at 10:21am 🎊A princess was born🎊. Asia Brown @princess_asiabrown
You will always be the miracle that makes our life complete, " shared Vera Sidika.
“Thank you God for this blessing 20:10:2021 10:21AM @princess_asiabrown,” wrote Brown Mauzo.
