Vera gushes over hubby Mauzo as she remembers her past relationships

“It’s been an amazing experience. And as we prepare to leave for home with @princess_asiabrown i felt the need to appreciate My dearest Hubby @brownmauzo254 ❤️❤️ I don’t know where to begin” reads Vera’s message in part.

The former socialite also took a ride down the memory lane, remembering her old relationships and how things never worked out.

Ms Sidika noted that Brown has always inspired her to become a better person despite knowing all her strengths and weaknesses.

Vera Sidika, Brown Mauzo and their daughter Asia Pulse Live Kenya

“When I look at how far we’ve come; I remember my past relationships & say truly God has a reason to why certain things don’t work out. He knew you were the perfect man for me so he saved the best for last.

"You knew all of my strengths & my weaknesses and yet you accepted me just the way I was 🥺 You have always inspired me to become the best version of myself”, said Vera Sidika.

Adding that; "Our daughter @princess_asiabrown is so blessed to have you as her father because you definitely going to be the best dad in the world 🌍 I LOVE YOU @brownmauzo254 🥺❤️😘”,.

In a quick rejoinder Mauzo also put up a lovely message dedicated to his wife.

“No family could be whole without a daughter, and that’s exactly what I always wanted from the almighty. And now you, my gorgeous wife @queenveebosset have given me a super cute baby girl💕. I can’t thank the almighty enough and you for fulfilling this wish. I feel like our family is complete now @queenveebosset @princess_asiabrown 💕”, Brown Mauzo’a Message.

Vera and Mauzo welcomed a bouncing baby girl into their family on October 20, 2021.

“20.10.2021 at 10:21am 🎊A princess was born🎊. Asia Brown @princess_asiabrown

You will always be the miracle that makes our life complete, " shared Vera Sidika.