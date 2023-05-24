Mbosso speaks out after being snubbed by Marioo during album launch

In an interview on Wasafi FM, Mbosso clarified that his absence was not due to any personal disagreement, but rather, he did not receive an invitation.

During the highly anticipated album launch of Marioo's 'The Kid You Know' in Dar es Salaam, Mbosso's absence raised eyebrows among fans and the media.

The star-studded event witnessed the attendance of renowned figures such as Kenyan David Moya, Ali Kiba, Fridah Kajala, and even former Tanzanian President Kikwete.

"Let me make things clear, I am not a hypocrite. I invite everyone to my events, and there are people I give first priority to, sharing the details on my social media platforms.

"During my EP launch, I extended an invitation to Marioo and even spoke to him on the phone. However, I was not invited to his event. Among the Wasafi artists, only Diamond received an invite." Mbosso asserted.

Tanzanian Singer Marioo Pulse Live Kenya

Interestingly, despite receiving an invitation, Mbosso's boss at Wasafi Records, Diamond Platnumz, did not attend the event, adding to the intrigue surrounding the situation.

Mbosso speaks on recovery after US accident

During the interview, Mbosso also addressed the accident he encountered during his US tour. The singer dismissed rumours suggesting it was a planned incident aimed at harming him, Mbosso shared his firsthand experience.

Recalling the accident, Mbosso revealed, "I was seated in the front seat when it happened. Fortunately, my injuries were minor, and I have since healed. I received prompt and effective medical treatment, and I want to assure my fans that I am now okay," he noted.

Tanzanian singer Mbosso Pulse Live Kenya

He further disclosed that the vehicle he was travelling in proved to be strong and resilient, while the other vehicle involved sustained significant damage.

"I consider myself lucky because the vehicle I was in showed remarkable strength. It protected us despite the impact. On the other hand, the other vehicle involved in the accident suffered severe damage," he noted.