WCB singer Mbosso Khan has for the first time disclosed that he is suffering from a rare condition, that gets his hands shaking, and he cannot have them raised for more than a few seconds.

Speaking in a recent interview, the singer said he was born with the condition, and growing up he used to break things, as his hands could not hold them for long.

“Ni ugonjwa kweli naumwa. Mimi nina tatizo la mikono. Yaani siwezi kunyoosha mikono… ni ugonjwa niko nao tangu kuzaliwa mpaka naanza kukuwa. Nakumbuka kipindi nakuwa nilikuwa navunja sana vitu hadi mama ananiambia hii mikono yako,” said Mbosso.

According to the Maajab singer, the condition even had his former management (Mkubwa na Wanawe) thinking that he was using hard drugs, and they had affected him to that extent, but they later came to learn that it was a condition he has had his entire life.

“Nakumbuka kipindi cha kwanza naingia mkubwa na wanawe hata viongozi wangu walikuwa sana na wasiwasi na mimi wakawa wanahisi labda natumia vitu ambavyo si vizuri, so kadri siku zinapokwenda ndio wakagundua kweli ni ugonjwa wangu,” he said.

Mbosso noted that it’s a condition that comes and goes at anytime, but he has learnt to live with it, after efforts to have the condition treated were fruitless.

He pointed out that each place he has been to, for treatment, they told him he was born with the condition and it’s irreversible.

“Hii hali inanijiaga na inaweza kuna muda inaniacha lakini mara nyingi inaishi kwenye Maisha yangu. Nilijaribu kufuatilia sehemu mbalimbali kutatua hili tatizo lakini wengi wao walinijibu kwamba ni ugonjwa wa kuzaliwa, hauwezi kutibika,” added Mbosso.