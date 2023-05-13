Renowned reggae emcee John Maina, popularly known as MC Fullstop, has broken his silence after being pronounced dead by a parody account dubbed Citizen TV.
MC Fullstop breaks silence after being rumoured dead
MC Fullstop has refuted claims that he is dead through his social media accounts.
The ailing emcee has spoken out and condemned the individual who declared him dead, despite the fact that he is still alive and fighting for his life.
MC Fullstop began by calling out the person behind the parody account, revealing that his family has been greatly affected by the fake news.
He also mentioned that his friends have been impacted. He called upon the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to take action.
"He has just blocked me! But we can still get him, sio first time amefanya hivi but saa hii ame affect my whole family, they are in shock, panic the old ones ndio wako affected sana sana," MC Fullstop added.
Who is running the parody account
The DCI is yet to respond after MC Fullstop expressed his concerns about someone attempting to spread false rumors about his life.
However, it appears that Kenyans on Twitter have uncovered the mastermind behind the news.
It is not clear, however, if the photo that has been circulating online is of the mastermind behind the fake news.
Nevertheless, Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) have extensively reshared the images, tagging the DCI and urging them to take action against the individual.
Kenyans have responded differently to the story, with the majority of them calling upon the DCI to take swift action against the perpetrator behind the false rumors.
