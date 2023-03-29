ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MC Fullstop shares update on his irreversible health condition

Amos Robi

MC Fullstop was recently forced to cancel a gig in Nakuru due to ill health

MC Fullstop
MC Fullstop

Renowned reggae emcee John Maina, popularly known as MC Fullstop, has recently issued a heart-wrenching health update revealing that his condition has taken a turn for the worse.

Recommended articles

This comes just days after he had to cancel a club gig due to ill health,in a post on his social media pages, MC Fullstop disclosed that his left lung has completely collapsed, leaving him with just one functioning lung.

He revealed that he had been diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2021, which had affected his lungs significantly and in 2022, he was diagnosed with tuberculosis of the throat, which further affected his ability to speak, run, walk, and carry out other activities.

"Hii imeenda literally. My left lung has totally collapsed nimebaki na moja. In 2021 I was diagnosed with TB ya lungs ikasosi lungs kabisa. 2022 nikapata TB ya throat nayo ikanimaliza sauti, running, walking, kuongea ni shida.

ADVERTISEMENT

"[This one is gone literally, my left lung has totally collapsed leaving me with one lung remaining, in 2021 I was diagnosed with TB in my lungs which resulted in complete lung failure, and in 2022 I was also diagnosed with TB in my throat, which has caused problems with my voice, running, walking, and speaking,]" Fullstop said.

MC Fullstop in a past gig
MC Fullstop in a past gig Pulse Live Kenya

Fullstop, who besides club gigs also hosts shows on K24 TV and NRG Radio, further revealed that his condition is irreversible, and he may have to retire from the entertainment industry.

"Alafu lungs zina lungs ufala unlike Liver, haiwezi ji heal itabidi nijipange hapa naona niki hang boots.

"I just wanna say thanks kwa wale wamekuwa wakini support in this difficult moments God awa bless tu sana.

ADVERTISEMENT

"[Lungs unlike liver cannot regenerate, the lungs do not have the same capability and I will have to adjust to the situation, and I see myself hanging boots. I want to thank those that have suppported me in this diffucult times God bless you,]" said MC Fullstop, expressing his gratitude to those who have been supportive of him throughout his journey.

MC Fullstop in a past gig
MC Fullstop in a past gig Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ailing reggae MC Fullstop gets help days after appeal

The news of MC Fullstop's worsening condition has saddened many of his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. The Kenyan entertainment fraternity has rallied around him, sending him messages of love, encouragement, and hope for a speedy recovery.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Milly WaJesus reacts to backlash over brother's wedding fundraiser

Milly WaJesus reacts to backlash over brother's wedding fundraiser

MC Fullstop shares update on his irreversible health condition

MC Fullstop shares update on his irreversible health condition

Kwambox reveals all-time celebrity crush, says he looks fine

Kwambox reveals all-time celebrity crush, says he looks fine

Angry Eric Omondi speaks after release from 3rd arrest

Angry Eric Omondi speaks after release from 3rd arrest

Kajala reacts after Harmonize shared photos of look-alike vixen

Kajala reacts after Harmonize shared photos of look-alike vixen

Former KTN anchor appointed to State House job

Former KTN anchor appointed to State House job

Huddah defends fake first-class flight claims

Huddah defends fake first-class flight claims

Lulu Hassan denounces company accused of conning 10 schools

Lulu Hassan denounces company accused of conning 10 schools

Eric Omondi marches with 3M CVs to State House [Video]

Eric Omondi marches with 3M CVs to State House [Video]

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Andrew Kibe

Andrew Kibe's Biography: Career, personal life, networth

Caroline Mutoko

I make a lot more money - Caroline Mutoko opens up on game-changing career move

The late Elizabeth Gathigi

Postmortem report reveals preacher Elizabeth Githigi's cause of death

Akothee and boyfriend Schweizer Omosh

Akothee confirms wedding, 12 years after divorce