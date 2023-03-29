MC Fullstop shares update on his irreversible health condition

This comes just days after he had to cancel a club gig due to ill health,in a post on his social media pages, MC Fullstop disclosed that his left lung has completely collapsed, leaving him with just one functioning lung.

He revealed that he had been diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2021, which had affected his lungs significantly and in 2022, he was diagnosed with tuberculosis of the throat, which further affected his ability to speak, run, walk, and carry out other activities.

"Hii imeenda literally. My left lung has totally collapsed nimebaki na moja. In 2021 I was diagnosed with TB ya lungs ikasosi lungs kabisa. 2022 nikapata TB ya throat nayo ikanimaliza sauti, running, walking, kuongea ni shida.

ADVERTISEMENT

"[This one is gone literally, my left lung has totally collapsed leaving me with one lung remaining, in 2021 I was diagnosed with TB in my lungs which resulted in complete lung failure, and in 2022 I was also diagnosed with TB in my throat, which has caused problems with my voice, running, walking, and speaking,]" Fullstop said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Fullstop, who besides club gigs also hosts shows on K24 TV and NRG Radio, further revealed that his condition is irreversible, and he may have to retire from the entertainment industry.

"Alafu lungs zina lungs ufala unlike Liver, haiwezi ji heal itabidi nijipange hapa naona niki hang boots.

"I just wanna say thanks kwa wale wamekuwa wakini support in this difficult moments God awa bless tu sana.

ADVERTISEMENT

"[Lungs unlike liver cannot regenerate, the lungs do not have the same capability and I will have to adjust to the situation, and I see myself hanging boots. I want to thank those that have suppported me in this diffucult times God bless you,]" said MC Fullstop, expressing his gratitude to those who have been supportive of him throughout his journey.

Pulse Live Kenya