The biggest challenge I face in my line of work is women - MC Gogo

Franklin Mark Gogo, widely known as MC Gogo, has etched his name into the heart of Kenya's entertainment industry with his dynamic presence and charismatic emceeing.
Despite studying Counselling and Sociology, MC Gogo's passion for the spotlight has driven him to become a beloved entertainer across the country.
However, his journey through the ranks of celebrity status has not been without its share of obstacles.
In an interview with Mungai Eve on May 14, MC Gogo opened up about some of the challenges he faces, particularly from female admirers.
"Challenge kubwa ni wanawake. Watu wameiva hii town ni mbaya. It's too much... Women want to steal you. They want to go with you," he said.
He shared incidents where women tried to distract him while he was working, from making inappropriate advances to sending misleading messages on social media.
"The ladies sometimes decide to just mess with your mind... On the ground, it’s crazy. They give you a certain look; it’s sad. Someone might tempt you while you are in the audience. On social media, it's constant flirts like 'hey hey, hi handsome.
"One even DM'd me claiming she wanted to book me. You think that booking was true? She wanted another type of booking. She lied but it's fine," he commented, highlighting the misconceptions and inappropriate propositions he regularly navigates.
MC Gogo on complexities of club engagements
Another significant challenge MC Gogo faces during his gigs, especially in clubs, is managing unwarranted interactions with people.
"Even the ones who are drunk will come and give you advice," he shared. This often leads to situations where he must listen to unsolicited advice for extended periods,
"People just do not understand you. They don’t see you’re at work. They decide to give you advice. You get advice for one hour. They don’t understand you have to work first," he said.
MC Gogo rises above the noise
Despite these challenges, MC Gogo remains undeterred and focused on his career.
He has cultivated a significant online following, with over 700,000 followers on TikTok and a thriving YouTube channel where he shares content.
His digital savvy and consistent engagement with fans have solidified his status as a prominent figure in the Kenyan entertainment scene.
As a regular fixture at events, often serving as a hypeman, MC Gogo commands respectable paychecks that reflect his status in the industry.
