Comedian cum Media personality MC Jessy had signed a new deal with Standard Group owned station KTN Home that will see his show #JessyJusction move to TV.

In an update seen by Pulse Live, the funnyman disclosed that starting Monday next week (November 30th, 2020), Jessy Junction will be airing on KTN Home at 10PM.

“Yes we are now on KTN. Starting this coming Monday 30th from 10pm.

Jessy Junction will be on KTN home.

See you this coming Monday. #JessyJunction #Fun_n_Laughter

Are you ready for Every Monday 10pm on KTN home. #JessyJunction #Fun_n_Laughter” announced MC Jessy.

Comedian cum Media personality MC Jessy

The comedian launched his show #JessyJunction on YouTube back in July 2020 as a survival outfit after the government imposed strict measures to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, a good number of celebrities have graced the show among them; Ngugush and his Wife Celestine, Mbusii, Kamene Goro, Maureen Waititu, Kate Actress, Lady B, Nyambane, Burale, Awinja, Wilbroda, Ther Bahati’s, The WaJesus Family, Abel Mutua,Willis Raburu just but to mention a few.

Reactions

mwalimchurchill “Congratulations are in order bro...well in...👏👏👏👍🔥”

jalangoo “Way to go!! Big!”

edgar.meshack “I'm happy. This is really amazing bro👏👏”

liainlaureen “Congratulations can't wait to start watching❤️❤️”

moniqueangelynbett “👏👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥”

brenda_ruto “Very ready🔥🔥”

tess.cool.9862 “Very ready 🔥🔥🔥❤️👏”

stella_alex7 ‘Congratulations bro👏👏👏”

carennyambura ‘My guess was right Kwanza Io advert apo kwa chai na the seat super happy for you to be airing 🤗🤗🤗”

kagiashillah “Eish @jessythemc ,,,🔥🔥,congratulations,,,number one supporter❤,,,,”