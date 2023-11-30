The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

MCA Tricky shares his master's grades as he enters final year of study in engineering

Amos Robi

Tricky earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kenyatta University in 2019

MCA Tricky
MCA Tricky

Popular comedian Francis Munyao, better known as MCA Tricky, is making waves in the academic arena, proudly sharing the progress of his Master's Degree journey.

Recommended articles

In a video posted on his Instagram, Tricky showcased his commitment to his studies, revealing grades from various units and announcing his advancement to the thesis stage.

"I am now comfortably proceeding with my thesis development; ntawatumia ingine sasa kuwauliza hapa ni wapi," shared Tricky, expressing his determination in completing his academic pursuit.

Highlighting his academic achievements, Tricky disclosed grades in key units, including a B in Manufacturing Systems, an A in Advanced Sensors and Actuators, an A in Research Methodology, and a C in Applied Mathematics.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: MCA Tricky clarifies leaving Churchill Show as he launches own his show

Tricky, who earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kenyatta University in 2019, reaffirmed his passion for engineering, considering comedy as a temporary means of livelihood during a previous interview.

MCA Tricky talked about the importance of Mechatronics in the future of industrialization, pointing out that Mechatronics is the future of industrialization.

The comedian reminisced about the challenges he faced balancing comedy and academics during his Churchill Show days, noting a decline in grades from 73 points to 59 points. Despite these hurdles, Tricky stayed committed to both his craft and education.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his academic pursuits, MCA Tricky has been actively involved in personal projects, including the construction of his house in his village.

Comedian MCA Tricky
Comedian MCA Tricky Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 10 comedians who launched careers on Churchill

Balancing his roles as a radio presenter on Milele FM and an international comedian, Tricky recently marked a milestone with his first-ever comedy show overseas in the U.K. in June this year.

The comedy maestro launched a comedy show titled 'A Tricky Comedy Circuit,' building on the success of his first show held in Nairobi Cinema on March 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event featured a diverse lineup of comedians from Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Nigeria, and Tanzania.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

MCA Tricky shares his master's grades as he enters final year of study in engineering

MCA Tricky shares his master's grades as he enters final year of study in engineering

John Allan Namu's brainchild marks 8 years, he reveals major lessons learnt

John Allan Namu's brainchild marks 8 years, he reveals major lessons learnt

10 male singers who immensely benefitted from collaborating with Sheebah

10 male singers who immensely benefitted from collaborating with Sheebah

Kate Actress outshines 9 top African thespians to be crowned Actress of the Year

Kate Actress outshines 9 top African thespians to be crowned Actress of the Year

Sonnie Badu criticises absentee fathers, says they are 'useless'

Sonnie Badu criticises absentee fathers, says they are 'useless'

Wakadinali biggest winners as Spotify unveils most streamed artists in Kenya [List]

Wakadinali biggest winners as Spotify unveils most streamed artists in Kenya [List]

Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

Proud mummy moment for Pierra Makena as daughter's talent secures her a movie deal

Iyanya advices happily married couples to keep off social media

Iyanya advices happily married couples to keep off social media

Yvette Obura recalls pre-birth struggle as she marks daughter's 8th birthday

Yvette Obura recalls pre-birth struggle as she marks daughter's 8th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eric Omondi his girlfriend Lynne and their daughter Kyla

Eric Omondi reveals daughter's face to the public as she lands 1st deal

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Karen Nyamu declares war on 'Aluta Sunday' entertainment joints

Dennis Onsarigo and Jerida Andayi

Why Jerida Andayi & Dennis Onsarigo are elated after release of KCPE results

Socialite Vera Sidika

Remember me in your prayers - Ailling Vera Sidika appeals to fans