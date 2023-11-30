MCA Tricky shares his master's grades as he enters final year of study in engineering

In a video posted on his Instagram, Tricky showcased his commitment to his studies, revealing grades from various units and announcing his advancement to the thesis stage.

"I am now comfortably proceeding with my thesis development; ntawatumia ingine sasa kuwauliza hapa ni wapi," shared Tricky, expressing his determination in completing his academic pursuit.

Highlighting his academic achievements, Tricky disclosed grades in key units, including a B in Manufacturing Systems, an A in Advanced Sensors and Actuators, an A in Research Methodology, and a C in Applied Mathematics.

Tricky, who earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kenyatta University in 2019, reaffirmed his passion for engineering, considering comedy as a temporary means of livelihood during a previous interview.

MCA Tricky talked about the importance of Mechatronics in the future of industrialization, pointing out that Mechatronics is the future of industrialization.

The comedian reminisced about the challenges he faced balancing comedy and academics during his Churchill Show days, noting a decline in grades from 73 points to 59 points. Despite these hurdles, Tricky stayed committed to both his craft and education.

In addition to his academic pursuits, MCA Tricky has been actively involved in personal projects, including the construction of his house in his village.

Pulse Live Kenya

Balancing his roles as a radio presenter on Milele FM and an international comedian, Tricky recently marked a milestone with his first-ever comedy show overseas in the U.K. in June this year.

The comedy maestro launched a comedy show titled 'A Tricky Comedy Circuit,' building on the success of his first show held in Nairobi Cinema on March 31.

