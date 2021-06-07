Meaning of the 2 names Prince Harry & Meghan gave their newborn daughter

Lilibet “Lilli” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born Friday June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

The announcement was made on the couple’s website, Archewell with a personal statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Meghan and Harry with their son Archie, Feb 14th 2021 when they announced they were expecting their second child/ Photo/ Misan Harriman Pulse Live Kenya

Lillibet Diana

Lilibet “Lilli” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lillibet is the Royal Family's nickname for the Queen, who is the baby's great-grandmother and Prince Harry’s grandmother.

The name is a nickname that was given to Queen Elizabeth by her grandfather, late King George V.

The nickname came about as the then, Princess Elizabeth, as a toddler, attempted but couldn’t properly pronounce her name.

The baby’s middle name, Diana, was given in honor of Prince Harry’s late mother Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 when he was 12 years old.

Prince Harry with his mother, Diana/ Courtesy Vanity Fair Pulse Live Kenya

Royal Succession

In the line of succession, Lillibet now becomes most senior royal to be born overseas and she would be eligible to become president of the United States.

Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild and eighth in line to the throne, making Prince Andrew, The Queen’s third child and second son, move ninth in line to the throne.

Lilibet would also not be allowed to be a princess nor Her Royal Highness (HRH) until the Queen dies and Prince Charles becomes king.

This owes to the fact that, like her older brother Archie, she was not entitled to a royal title when born.