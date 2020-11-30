Media Personality Carolina Carlz’s hubby Troy has been forced to apologize over trolls following their Ebru TV interview that ended up attracting lots of negative comments.

In Video, the journalist’s hubby, sought to explain that he is camera shy and during the Ebru TV interview most people failed to capture that and instead concluded the he doesn’t love his wife.

“My name is Troy and I performed poorly on Ebru TV interview. I did not accurately describe or convey my love to you in that video, because I am a shy person, in that expression of emotions for me is not something that comes natural for me. I thought the whole idea of getting over my fear of being on a camera was enough to show that I loved but obviously people that don’t know me didn’t pick that up, so I would like to apologize to you for my performance on a national Television” said Troy in his apology.

Media Personality Carolina Carlz and her hubby Troy

The apology comes months after the two appeared on Ebru TV’s show #OnlyLove, where their love story attracted mixed reactions among their viewers.

A section felt that the two had zero Chemistry while others were quick to notice that Troy was Camera shy and an introvert, something he has now confirmed.

Video

On the other hand, Carolina Carlz also decided to go through her husband’s DM and see the kind of messages he got after her video salivating of Comedian Eric Omondi went viral.

In most of the DM’s a number of ladies had offered themselves to replace Carolina over what they termed eyeing another man when she is in a relationship.

