Fabulous & fearless at 40: Kambua celebrates birthday with powerful reflection

The mother of two shared a message on her socials to celebrate the milestone while reflecting back on a decade that nearly broke her and threatened to take her out.

Kambua recounted her remarkable journey of 40 years, celebrating her resilience and fighting spirit that has kept her going despite the challenges that she encountered.

She celebrated surviving the fourth decade on earth, acknowledging that the period nearly broke her and took her out.

Leaning on her faith, the singer noted that God fought every battle for her to see her stand boldly as a testament of trials and triumphs while celebrating her 40th birthday.

“40!! Fabulous! Favored! Fearless! Forever indebted to YHWH for Fighting for me in every season. I survived a decade that nearly broke me, and threatened to take me out, BUT GOD. I stand boldly as a testament of trials and triumphs!” Kambua shared.

Kambua Pulse Live Kenya

Kambua hints at what lies ahead as she turns 40

Hinting at greater and better things ahead, Kambua noted that she will not settle for anything less, adding that her vision is clearer than ever.

“I have been at the precipice of something. Something greater than my mind can conceive- I sense it with my whole being. In this milestone year, I will not settle for anything less than what God has called me to be. My vision is clearer than it’s ever been.

“God, it’s a yes even now. Yes to your way. Yes to your will. Yes to your time. Your peace is my peace. Your joy is my joy. Your strength is my strength. Your yes is my yes.

Jesus, thank you for the journey that brought me to 40, and thank you for the journey that leads me on 🧎🏾‍♀️‍➡️✨🖤” Kambua wrote.

Birthday messages

Celebrities and fans shared their birthday messages with Kambua, expressing their love and appreciation for her.

Itsestherchungu: Aaaawwww happy birthday to one of the pure-hearted people I know! Such a beautiful reflection of God you are big sis! I love you so so much and may God alone continue to be your light and salvation! ❤️❤️❤️🎊🎊🎊🥳🥳🥳

Ivynamu: Happy birthday Kambua, may all your prayers be answered; you look stunning as always 😍

Celestinegachuhi: Happiest birthday mamaa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️, Beautiful!!

pika_na_raych: Giiiirl 40 looks good on you 😍😍😍 happy birthday mama

pinkyghelani: Oh my word 🔥🔥🔥 happy birthday

kalekyemumo: Happy Happy Birthdaaaay beautiful woman of God. Welcome to the 4th floor 🥳🥳🥳

nanaowiti: Happy birthday Kelitu Kaitu🎂🎈🎊🎁🎉 40 where? You look absolutely stunning 😍. Enjoy your day