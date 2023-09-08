Mary Munyao: From unpolished Kamene in 'Classmates' to CEO of international travel agency

Born and raised by a single mother, she is the fourth of six siblings, with three elder brothers and a younger sister.

Her childhood dreams were set on becoming a news anchor. Her journey towards this goal began in secondary school, where she was an active member of the journalism club.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

During events like Parents' Day, Nzula's innate comedic talent shone through as she 'read news' to parents, teachers, and students, leaving them in stitches.

She pursued higher education and obtained a degree in Mass Communication from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

She pursued a master's degree in the same institution. Despite her academic achievements, her career trajectory took an exciting turn towards acting.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting Career

Nzula Munyao's foray into the world of acting began while pursuing her Mass Communication degree at JKUAT in 2012.

Her breakthrough came swiftly when she secured her first major role in a short film competing at the Machahood Film Festival in 2015.

Since then, she has become a familiar face on local television screens, starring in several films such as 'My Ndia Nduku, 'Fatal Crush,' 'Nganya,' and the popular 'Classmates.' series on KBC.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to her film roles, she has also graced YouTube and TV commercials with her talent.

One of her early accomplishments 'My Ndia Nduku,' produced in collaboration with the Raw Talent group, earned a nomination and won the award for Best Short Film at the Machawood event in 2015.

In her 'Classmates,' she portrays the character of Kamene, an unpolished and naïve village girl with a deep Kamba accent. Kamene's witty and humorous antics have made her a standout character in the show.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Her performance in 'Classmates' earned her a nomination for the Kalasha International Awards 2021 in the category of Best Performance in TV Comedy.

Kamene's business ventures

What many may not be aware of is Kamene's role as the CEO of Lodes Safaris, a local and international tour and travel agency in Kenya.

Beyond acting, she is a content creator, skilled in various aspects of filmmaking, from operating cameras to editing, filming, directing, and scriptwriting.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Actors Kamene would love to work with

Kamene aspires to collaborate with accomplished actors within Kenya and beyond. She expressed her admiration for Sarah Hassan, known for her roles in 'Crime and Justice' and the TV series 'Zora,' aired on Citizen TV.

Furthermore, Kamene has her sights set on achieving international acclaim, similar to Kenyan-born Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT