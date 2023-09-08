The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mary Munyao: From unpolished Kamene in 'Classmates' to CEO of international travel agency

Lynet Okumu

Mary Munyao plays the role Kamene the naive &unpolished village girl in KBC's Classmates series

Classmates' actor Mary Nzula Munyao ' Kamene'
Classmates' actor Mary Nzula Munyao ' Kamene'

Mary Nzula Munyao, widely recognised as Kamene for her remarkable portrayal on the 'Classmates TV show,' is making waves in the Kenyan entertainment scene.

Born and raised by a single mother, she is the fourth of six siblings, with three elder brothers and a younger sister.

Her childhood dreams were set on becoming a news anchor. Her journey towards this goal began in secondary school, where she was an active member of the journalism club.

Classmates' actor Mary Nzula Munyao ' Kamene'
Classmates' actor Mary Nzula Munyao ' Kamene' Pulse Live Kenya
During events like Parents' Day, Nzula's innate comedic talent shone through as she 'read news' to parents, teachers, and students, leaving them in stitches.

She pursued higher education and obtained a degree in Mass Communication from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

She pursued a master's degree in the same institution. Despite her academic achievements, her career trajectory took an exciting turn towards acting.

Classmates' actor Mary Nzula Munyao ' Kamene'
Classmates' actor Mary Nzula Munyao ' Kamene' Pulse Live Kenya
Nzula Munyao's foray into the world of acting began while pursuing her Mass Communication degree at JKUAT in 2012.

Her breakthrough came swiftly when she secured her first major role in a short film competing at the Machahood Film Festival in 2015.

Since then, she has become a familiar face on local television screens, starring in several films such as 'My Ndia Nduku, 'Fatal Crush,' 'Nganya,' and the popular 'Classmates.' series on KBC.

Classmates' actor Mary Nzula Munyao ' Kamene'
Classmates' actor Mary Nzula Munyao ' Kamene' Pulse Live Kenya
In addition to her film roles, she has also graced YouTube and TV commercials with her talent.

One of her early accomplishments 'My Ndia Nduku,' produced in collaboration with the Raw Talent group, earned a nomination and won the award for Best Short Film at the Machawood event in 2015.

In her 'Classmates,' she portrays the character of Kamene, an unpolished and naïve village girl with a deep Kamba accent. Kamene's witty and humorous antics have made her a standout character in the show.

Classmates' actor Mary Nzula Munyao ' Kamene'
Classmates' actor Mary Nzula Munyao ' Kamene' Pulse Live Kenya
Her performance in 'Classmates' earned her a nomination for the Kalasha International Awards 2021 in the category of Best Performance in TV Comedy.

What many may not be aware of is Kamene's role as the CEO of Lodes Safaris, a local and international tour and travel agency in Kenya.

Beyond acting, she is a content creator, skilled in various aspects of filmmaking, from operating cameras to editing, filming, directing, and scriptwriting.

Classmates' actor Mary Nzula Munyao ' Kamene'
Classmates' actor Mary Nzula Munyao ' Kamene' Pulse Live Kenya
Kamene aspires to collaborate with accomplished actors within Kenya and beyond. She expressed her admiration for Sarah Hassan, known for her roles in 'Crime and Justice' and the TV series 'Zora,' aired on Citizen TV.

Furthermore, Kamene has her sights set on achieving international acclaim, similar to Kenyan-born Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o.

Classmates' actor Mary Nzula Munyao ' Kamene'
Classmates' actor Mary Nzula Munyao ' Kamene' Pulse Live Kenya

She greatly admires Nyong'o's role in 12 Years a Slave' and envisions herself reaching similar heights in Hollywood.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
