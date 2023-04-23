Meet Dennis Humphrey: 'Sultana' actor who eats monkeys

Dennis Humphrey, also known as Kaka, is a young and talented actor who appears in the popular 'Sultana' series which airs on Citizen TV every Monday through Friday from 7:30 pm.
Kaka plays the role of a gardener who works for Mejja Jabali, just like his father Mwanzele and his grandfather Mzee Maneno.
Despite his youthful appearance, Kaka has already made a name for himself in the Kenyan entertainment industry thanks to his dynamic performances on the show.
However, there are a few things about Kaka that many people may not know. In this article, we will explore some of the shocking details about this talented actor.
Eats monkeys
One of the most surprising facts about Kaka is that he eats monkeys. While this may seem bizarre to many, it is actually a common practice in some parts of Kenya.
Tallest in class from kindergarten to university
Another interesting fact about Kaka is that he was the tallest student in his class from kindergarten all the way through to university.
Kaka is an imposing figure that commands attention wherever he goes. Despite his towering height, he is known for his friendly demeanor and warm personality in the 'Sultana' show.
20% of the role he plays on 'Sultana' corresponds with real life
Although Kaka is a fictional character, Humphrey says that 20 percent of his role corresponds with real life.
This makes his portrayal of Kaka even more authentic and believable. It also shows that he is not afraid to draw from his own experiences to make the character more relatable to viewers.
Professional writer & award-winning filmmaker
In addition to his acting skills, Kaka is also a professional writer and an award-winning filmmaker. He has written and directed several short films, documentaries, and music videos.
The film producer, is also the founder of Black Tronci Films.
Loves the role Kaka & would choose it again given chance
Kaka says that he loves the current role he plays in the series. In fact he would choose it over and over again if given a chance.
This level of immersion is indicative of the passion he has for his work.
