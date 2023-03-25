Mercy Masika's brave confession on betrayal & resilience in music

During a Twitter Space conversation with Citizen Digital, Mercy Masika shared that she has learned many lessons in her musical journey, especially after facing multiple cases of betrayal.

“Sometimes you thought someone was for you and then you realise they were not. You think everyone will be happy about your success and they you realise that is not the case and you get surprised,” Mercy stated.

The gospel artist added that it is always good to put your energy where people value your worth.

She went ahead and used the example of art, whereby she said that people who deeply understand art can spend millions to buy a painting, but anyone who doesn't value art can buy the same painting for Sh1K.

“There are places you’ll go and perform and the audience continues talking insead of listening to the performance. I don’t put myself in such places because I don’t want to get discouraged and have a slow puncture in my life.

“It’s like a Picasso painting. It can be sold for Ksh1,000 if it’s sold to people who don’t appreciate art, but for those who know the value of art, it can be sold for one hundred million," Mercy added.

Mercy Masika's message to her staunch supporters

Mercy Masika has thanked her loyal supporters through her Instagram page and assured them that she is going to give them a worship experience in her upcoming concert.

"We are honored to have you follow me and appreciate your continued support over the years, we are preparing to give you an experience in worship to Yahweh and introduce you to fellowship with us," Mercy wrote.

Masika had some advice for her fellow artists and the audience at large, where she said that it is good to give artists time to mature, especially after recent controversial statements from gospel artists.

