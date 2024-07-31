Mercy Mawia: Radio host bravely battled blood condition & endured risky pregnancy

Mercy passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nairobi. Her husband, Mr. Mwangi, who was by her side during her final moments, has shared details of her illness, revealing that she had been diagnosed with blood clots.

Mercy Mawia's illness journey

During a candle lighting ceremony held on July 30 at Captains Lounge, Mwangi recounted the difficult journey Mercy endured with her illness and pregnancy complications.

The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia

Mercy was diagnosed with severe blood clots in her abdomen and back in December 2023. Despite her condition, she continued to work and interact with her audience.

"It's been a journey. Mkiona Mercy alikuwa anatembea, na kuinterract na watu kwa road shows, she's a fighter. For like two years she was ailing yet amekuwa tu akismile na nyinyi na kuwaenteretain na kuwainform. Mercy was diagonised with blood clots in the abnomen na zilikuwa sever. she was admitted to Nairobi Hopsital for few days and she has been on medication from December 2023,” Mwangi shared.

Mwangi explained that the clots were unique because they were inside her body, making her condition particularly challenging.

"Mercy's blood clots were unique because they were inside the body. They were all over the abdomen and the back part. We used to talk a lot of medicine. I even became a doctor because am the one who sued to inject her every evening akitoka kazi," he said.



Three months after her diagnosis, Mercy discovered she was pregnant. With her existing condition, the pregnancy posed significant risks.

Mwangi and Mercy sought the best medical advice and were given hope that carrying the baby to full term was possible, despite the challenges.

"Three months after the diagnosis she found out she was expectant. With her condition it was a risk. But she took the risk and we went as far as we could to find the best doctors who gave us hope na wakatumbia despite the challenges it was possible to carry the baby full time. But it was going to be difficult...

"When we crossed the third month, everything was looking good. She was 5 months by the time of her demise. We had done 16 ultrasounds in that period because it was a risky pregnancy. When Mercy Mawia's uterus raptured & cardiac arrest that led to her death,” Mwangi detailed.

The late Mbaitu FM presenter Mercy Mawia

The death of Mercy Mawia

Mwangi revealed that Mercy’s death was sudden and unexpected. She was last in the studio on Thursday, completing her show as usual. On Friday, she had a doctor’s appointment and did not go to work. Everything seemed fine until Saturday when she woke up in pain.

“She was supposed to attend the wedding of a friend and even had a dress for the occasion. I realised she was in pain and talked her out of going. We went to the hospital and did an ultrasound. The baby was okay, but she was bleeding,” Mwangi said.

They returned home, but on Monday evening, Mercy felt something was wrong.

“Around 5 PM, Mercy woke up and told me, ‘I’ve felt something strange, ni kama mtoto anataka kutoka.’ We went back to the hospital, and true to her words, the baby was coming out. By the time we got to the hospital, the baby’s foot was outside. The baby had ruptured the uterus and was coming out even without passing through the cervix,” Mwangi recounted.



Doctors acted quickly, but the situation was critical. Both the baby and Mercy’s uterus were removed to save her life. Unfortunately, Mercy’s condition worsened, and she suffered a cardiac arrest before being transferred to the ICU.

"Around 5 PM Mercy woke up and akaniambia I've felt something strange, ni kama mtoto anataka kutoka. We went back to the hospitala and true to her words, the baby was coming out. By the time we went to the hospital, mguu ya mtoto ilikuwa nje. The baby had raptured the uterus without kupitia kwa cervix.

"The doctors came in one after another and we had to remove the baby and also the uterus. It was painful and Mercy was very heartbroken. Things got complicated at the theater after the surgery. She was supposed to be taken to the ICU. But before that she had a cardiac arrest," he said.



“Mercy was so many things... And she will be very happy wherever she is seeing how much she is loved. Ameniacha na mtoto. My daughter is eight years old. Mtuweke kwa maombi,” Mwangi said, requesting prayers for his family.