What Michelle Ntalami wants fans to know concerning Fena Gitu

Fabian Simiyu

Ntalami has also clarified the qualities she finds attractive in a romantic partner.

Michelle Ntalami (L) and Fena Gitu
Michelle Ntalami has been forced to issue a clarification on her relationship status after photos alongside singer Fena Gitu sparked dating rumours.

Speaking to Ankali Ray of Milele FM on January 11, 2023, she didn't hesitate to put in the open what her fans have been waiting to hear.

"All I can say is Fena is a very good friend of mine. I think everybody knows that and we have been friends for years," stated Ntalami during the Wednesday interview.

Michelle Ntalami and Fena Gitu
READ: Why Kenyans think Michelle Ntalami and Fena Gitu are an item

Ntalami further clarified that she is androsexual which means that she is attracted to masculine men according to how she put it.

"There is nothing to hide about my sexuality for I have addressed it before on my social media platforms. I'm androsexual.

"I'm attracted to men of masculine energy. It's as simple as that and I have been very open about that in recent years," concluded Ntalami.

Ntalami recently posted a photo with Fena with a caption that indicated they had vacationed together at the Coast for 10 days leading up to the new year.

Fena Gitu
“I’ve had one of my most memorable new years with this beautiful woman right here. In just 10 days we’ve seen and experienced so many new things together.

“We’ve laughed until we’ve cried and we’ve cried until we’ve laughed. Fena from the bottom of my heart thank you,” Ntalami wrote.

Kenyans on Twitter and especially their fans seem to be adamant in their discussions of the close association between the two.

