Why Kenyans think Michelle Ntalami and Fena Gitu are an item

The photos show the two wearing rainbow hats, at a beach all smiles and touchy, with the caption, 'Clean Slate' and love emojis.

During the December 2022 Sol Festival, Michelle shared photos of her and her long 'term friend', and the brand ambassador of her company Marini Naturals, looking all cozy and captioned it "No more blurry nights, only starry nights."

The rumours of their alleged romance are not new in tow, but no one has evidence to prove them.

Over the years, the two have moved along, not agreeing or disagreeing, proof that they do not owe anyone an explanation concerning their private life.

The two have not come out to clear the air concerning the same case recently, and fans seem to take this as a sign that they are indeed a thing.

In 2019, an Instagram fan accused Michelle of smashing Fena Gitu after posting a photo of them together, a claim that did not settle well with her.

She shamed the fan that threw the dirty comments at her and stated them as irrelevant. Fena on the other hand has always maintained that sexuality is a private matter.

In April 2020, Michelle again aroused curiosity when she posted a sweet message on Fena's Birthday, praising, appreciating, and showing her how special she was.

"Fena, you are love, laughter, brilliance, kindness, and an entire adventure, all rolled into one! And I will always be the same for you! A superstar to many, but a soul to a special few. A real G, but the biggest mushball at heart. Humble, but still knows she's the shit. Quiet, but funny AF, especially when it's inappropriate.⁣

“Chill, but so much fun to be around. An introvert, but comes alive when she feels most at home. Stays drama free, but will still cut a bitch. Shy, but never with her love. Silent but always scheming and winning.” She captioned Fena’s photos on Instagram

She went ahead to recall the moments they had shared with Fena Gitu who she termed as her long-term friend.

"We’ve been through the dirty trenches together, and right back up the sunny blue skies! And this is how it will forever be! Life’s storms may come and go, but they will always leave me right here, holding your hand and having your back.”

Fena Gitu replied sweetly to the birthday wish.

“I love this so much and I love you too. From the bottom of my heart, thank you! Through it all, we ride I've had an incredible birthday, next year we'll have to double up. Love you always!" she wrote.

Michelle Ntalami had been dating Makena Njeri until 2021 when the romance took a turn of twists.