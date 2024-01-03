Miguna Miguna displays romantic side in heartwarming 23rd-anniversary message

In a rare move, Miguna shared a glimpse of his personal life, expressing love and admiration for his wife.

Miguna Miguna celebrates 23rd anniversary

Miguna Miguna marked the occasion with a lovely image from a dinner date with his wife.

The lawyer, who is part of a select group of public figures who maintain privacy around their families, chose to break from tradition and celebrate his enduring love.

The dinner date image portrayed Miguna and his wife warmly embraced, radiating love and unity.

It also captured a tender moment between the couple, showcasing a softer side of the often stern lawyer.

Miguna Miguna celebrates his wife with a sweet message, calls her his rock

While Miguna has been vocal on various issues, details about his family have remained elusive. The recent post shed light on the woman behind the outspoken lawyer.

In the image, Miguna's wife looked elegant in a black top and pink blazer, complemented by Miguna's signature hat and a white shirt.

Miguna's accompanying message expressed deep appreciation for his wife's unwavering support.

The lawyer revealed that they had spent over two decades together, emphasizing her role as his solid rock and describing her as quiet, focused, and revolutionary.

“23 years as my solid rock. Quiet. Focused. Revolutionary,” Miguna wrote

Miguna Miguna & his wife Jane's love story

Miguna and his wife, Jane, reportedly met after the lawyer visited Kenya, sparking a courtship that began in 1998. Their journey led to a traditional wedding ceremony on August 6, 2000.

However, before this, Miguna was in a marriage with Tracey Wynter Miguna between 1994 and 1998, during which they welcomed their firstborn daughter, Atieno Juma, on July 14, 1995, and their second-born son on December 4, 1996.

Miguna and Jane have since built a family with three children, including twins. The lawyer's rare revelation about his family life sparked positive reactions on social media, with many applauding their enduring union.

