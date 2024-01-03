The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Miguna Miguna displays romantic side in heartwarming 23rd-anniversary message

Lynet Okumu

Miguna Miguna displays his romantic side while commemorating his 23rd wedding anniversary with his wife Jane.

Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna and his wife Jane Miguna celebrate 23rd anniversary
Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna and his wife Jane Miguna celebrate 23rd anniversary

Outspoken Kenyan lawyer, Miguna Miguna, known for his bold statements and legal activism, recently took a break from the public eye to celebrate a significant milestone—his 23rd wedding anniversary.

In a rare move, Miguna shared a glimpse of his personal life, expressing love and admiration for his wife.

Miguna Miguna marked the occasion with a lovely image from a dinner date with his wife.

Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna and his wife Jane Miguna celebrate 23rd anniversary
Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna and his wife Jane Miguna celebrate 23rd anniversary Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Miguna Miguna unleashes photo of his beautiful wife as she turns a year older

The lawyer, who is part of a select group of public figures who maintain privacy around their families, chose to break from tradition and celebrate his enduring love.

The dinner date image portrayed Miguna and his wife warmly embraced, radiating love and unity.

It also captured a tender moment between the couple, showcasing a softer side of the often stern lawyer.

Miguna Miguna unleashes photo of his beautiful wife as she turns a year older
Miguna Miguna unleashes photo of his beautiful wife as she turns a year older Miguna Miguna unleashes photo of his beautiful wife as she turns a year older Pulse Live Kenya

READ: You are as beautiful as gold - Miguna's romantic message to wife as they mark 20 years of marriage

While Miguna has been vocal on various issues, details about his family have remained elusive. The recent post shed light on the woman behind the outspoken lawyer.

In the image, Miguna's wife looked elegant in a black top and pink blazer, complemented by Miguna's signature hat and a white shirt.

Miguna's accompanying message expressed deep appreciation for his wife's unwavering support.

Miguna Miguna unleashes photo of his beautiful wife as she turns a year older
Miguna Miguna unleashes photo of his beautiful wife as she turns a year older Miguna Miguna unleashes photo of his beautiful wife as she turns a year older Pulse Live Kenya

The lawyer revealed that they had spent over two decades together, emphasizing her role as his solid rock and describing her as quiet, focused, and revolutionary.

“23 years as my solid rock. Quiet. Focused. Revolutionary,” Miguna wrote

Miguna and his wife, Jane, reportedly met after the lawyer visited Kenya, sparking a courtship that began in 1998. Their journey led to a traditional wedding ceremony on August 6, 2000.

However, before this, Miguna was in a marriage with Tracey Wynter Miguna between 1994 and 1998, during which they welcomed their firstborn daughter, Atieno Juma, on July 14, 1995, and their second-born son on December 4, 1996.

Miguna Miguna unleashes photo of his beautiful wife as she turns a year older
Miguna Miguna unleashes photo of his beautiful wife as she turns a year older Miguna Miguna unleashes photo of his beautiful wife as she turns a year older Pulse Live Kenya

Miguna and Jane have since built a family with three children, including twins. The lawyer's rare revelation about his family life sparked positive reactions on social media, with many applauding their enduring union.

@DrRoselynAkombe Hongera and happy New Year, Kamadi!

@Santana93959901 Beautiful couple and an amazing bookshelf kiongozi! Happy New Year to you and your family.

@atienotieno You give authenticity to that great institution and hope to young couples Well in and congratulations

