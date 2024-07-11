Mike Muchiri sends distress call following arrest

On Thursday, Muchiri said that people he identified as security officers were arresting him near Kasarani Police Station.

The post read, "They are arresting me at Kasarani" and also used his phone to live stream the situation before the video ended abruptly.

Before the connection dropped he claimed that the officers had been trailing him from Nairobi CBD and stopped him at Kasarani.

Activist Boniface Mwangi has also raised awareness about the influencer's detention.

"Mike Muchiri is currently being held by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at Kasarani Police Station. We should go there in solidarity, and ask for the reasons for his arrest. Today is Mike, tomorrow it will be me or you. Don't let your silence make you think you're safe. Nobody is safe," he said.

Mike Muchiri Pulse Live Kenya

Muchiri is among the celebrities who have been vocal about the push for government accountability.

Update (3:00 p.m.): Mike Muchiri was freed after a battery of lawyers arrived at Kasarani Police Station.

This latest development highlights the ongoing crackdown on activists and protesters involved in the anti-Finance Bill 2024 demonstrations in Kenya.

Muchiri's arrest at Kasarani adds to the growing list of detentions and abductions of individuals who have been vocal about their opposition to the government's proposed financial policies.

His detainment underscores the escalating tensions between the authorities and the Kenyan youth, who were persistent in their push for accountability.

Human rights organizations and civil society groups continue to condemn these arrests and abductions, calling for the government to respect the constitutional rights of its citizens.

Muchiri Mike Pulse Live Kenya

The Finance Bill 2024 sparked widespread unrest due to its controversial tax measures, further exacerbating the already strained economic conditions in the country.

On July 9, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, led by CS Kithure Kindiki, issued an official statement addressing the claims of abductions and enforced disappearances that surfaced following the recent Finance Bill protests in Kenya.

The statement emphasised the government's commitment to upholding, promoting, and fulfilling the right to demonstrate, as provided under the Constitution.

He reiterated that these rights and freedoms must be exercised within the boundaries of the law, ensuring that civil order is not disrupted.

The government affirmed that human rights and freedoms are inherent, inalienable, and cannot be taken away by any person or authority.

The statement also addressed the conduct of law enforcement officers during the protests.