Government addresses abductions during Finance Bill protests

- Ministry of Interior issues statement on Finance Bill protest-related abductions
- Statement seeks to clarify government's stance and actions regarding the allegations
- Government commits to prosecuting organizers, planners, and financiers of the crimes committed during the protests
Interior Ministry issues statement on Finance Bill protest-related abductions.
Recommended articles
The Ministry of Interior and National Administration, led by CS Kithure Kindiki, has issued an official statement addressing the claims of abductions and enforced disappearances that surfaced following the recent Finance Bill protests in Kenya.
The statement, released on July 9, 2024, on social media platform X, seeks to clarify the government's stance and actions regarding the allegations.
Context of the June 2024 protests
Between June 18 and June 27, 2024, Kenya witnessed a series of demonstrations that began peacefully, advocating for the fundamental right to freedom of assembly, demonstration, picketing, and petitioning public authorities.
However, the government asserts that these demonstrations were hijacked by violent organized criminals who terrorized the public.
The statement alleges that these criminals robbed demonstrators, attempted to burn down Parliament, and vandalized the office of the Chief Justice.
Government's commitment to human rights
The statement emphasizes the Kenyan government's commitment to upholding, promoting, and fulfilling the right to demonstrate, as provided under the Constitution.
It reiterates that these rights and freedoms must be exercised within the boundaries of the law, ensuring that civil order is not disrupted.
The government affirms that human rights and freedoms are inherent, inalienable, and cannot be taken away by any person or authority.
Accountability for crimes
As the conversation on taxation and other priority national issues continues, the government highlights its ongoing process of accountability for serious crimes that resulted in loss of life, destruction of property, and breaches of peace.
The statement asserts that these investigations are being conducted concurrently.
To prevent future incidents of impunity, the government commits to prosecuting the organizers, planners, and financiers of the crimes committed against the people of Kenya under the guise of peaceful demonstrations.
Law enforcement oversight
The statement also addresses the conduct of law enforcement officers during the protests.
It assures that any infractions or excesses by law enforcement will be investigated, and appropriate actions will be taken against those found culpable.