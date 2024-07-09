Government addresses abductions during Finance Bill protests

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration, led by CS Kithure Kindiki, has issued an official statement addressing the claims of abductions and enforced disappearances that surfaced following the recent Finance Bill protests in Kenya.

The statement, released on July 9, 2024, on social media platform X, seeks to clarify the government's stance and actions regarding the allegations.

Context of the June 2024 protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Between June 18 and June 27, 2024, Kenya witnessed a series of demonstrations that began peacefully, advocating for the fundamental right to freedom of assembly, demonstration, picketing, and petitioning public authorities.

Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration) Pulse Live Kenya

However, the government asserts that these demonstrations were hijacked by violent organized criminals who terrorized the public.

The statement alleges that these criminals robbed demonstrators, attempted to burn down Parliament, and vandalized the office of the Chief Justice.

Government's commitment to human rights

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement emphasizes the Kenyan government's commitment to upholding, promoting, and fulfilling the right to demonstrate, as provided under the Constitution.

It reiterates that these rights and freedoms must be exercised within the boundaries of the law, ensuring that civil order is not disrupted.

The government affirms that human rights and freedoms are inherent, inalienable, and cannot be taken away by any person or authority.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

Accountability for crimes

ADVERTISEMENT

As the conversation on taxation and other priority national issues continues, the government highlights its ongoing process of accountability for serious crimes that resulted in loss of life, destruction of property, and breaches of peace.

The statement asserts that these investigations are being conducted concurrently.

To prevent future incidents of impunity, the government commits to prosecuting the organizers, planners, and financiers of the crimes committed against the people of Kenya under the guise of peaceful demonstrations.

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki, Pulse Live Kenya

Law enforcement oversight

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement also addresses the conduct of law enforcement officers during the protests.