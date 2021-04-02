Mike Sonko pens hearty message to daughter as she turns a year older

Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has penned down a hearty message to his daughter Sandra, as she turns a year older.

In the message, Sonko said that his daughter has turned out to be an intelligent, fun and caring person with a lot going on under her care.

He mentioned that each day that passes by, Sandra keeps amazing her more and more.

Sonko added that he is very excited to see what the future holds for his daughter and that he will always love her.

“To my loving daughter Sandra:

With each birthday that passes, you amaze me more and more. You have turned out to be such an intelligent, fun, and caring person who has so much going on for them in life. I’m excited to see what the future holds for you. Happy birthday my darling daughter, I love you always ❤” wrote Mike Sonko.

The former Nairobi Governor’s wife Primrose Mbuvi in her message prayed to God to continue blessing her daughter in every way, as she wished her a blessed birthday.

Mike Sonko with daughter Sandra

“On this day a very special Princess was born, who is equally beautiful inside and out, @thickyy_sandra 🥰May u have all the joy your heart can hold, all the smiles a day can bring and all the blessings a life can unfold!

May you get the world’s best in everything my Sweet Baby Girl💋May God never stop showering you with his blessings 🙏🙏Happiest Birthday Swiry💋” said Sandra’s mother.