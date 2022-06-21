Terence Creative forced to apologize for eating and driving

The father of three was forced to pull down the post and make an apology after uproar from online users who came across the post.

Terence was castigated by netizens over what many termed as recklessness saying that his actions endangered his life, the lives of those on board and other motorists.

Through his social media pages, he said the behavior he displayed in the video was not worth emulating as it put in danger not only the driver but also the passengers on board.

Terence creative forced to apologize over video of him while driving Pulse Live Kenya

“Following the previous post I had shared of me eating and driving, I wish to ask for your apology and ask you not to emulate this behavior as it may put you to danger and risk the life of the people on board, my apologies for that and keep safe,” Terence’s statement read.

Terence said he was henceforth going to be an ambassador of safe driving and advocate for following rules set by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Actor and Comedian Terence Creative Pulse Live Kenya

“I promise to be an ambassador and advocate of safe driving as indicated by the laws of Kenya and those of NTSA.