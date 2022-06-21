Content creator Terence Creative found himself on the wrong side of netizens after he shared a video of himself driving while eating.
Terence Creative forced to apologize for eating and driving
In the video which has since been pulled down Terence was eating while driving as music played in the background
The father of three was forced to pull down the post and make an apology after uproar from online users who came across the post.
Terence was castigated by netizens over what many termed as recklessness saying that his actions endangered his life, the lives of those on board and other motorists.
Through his social media pages, he said the behavior he displayed in the video was not worth emulating as it put in danger not only the driver but also the passengers on board.
“Following the previous post I had shared of me eating and driving, I wish to ask for your apology and ask you not to emulate this behavior as it may put you to danger and risk the life of the people on board, my apologies for that and keep safe,” Terence’s statement read.
Terence said he was henceforth going to be an ambassador of safe driving and advocate for following rules set by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).
“I promise to be an ambassador and advocate of safe driving as indicated by the laws of Kenya and those of NTSA.
"Further, I wish to clarify no minors where on board during this shooting and no one was harmed, we were in a snarl-up driving at 30kpm, however this doesn’t justify my act. Once again I apologise for that stunt,” wrote Terence.
