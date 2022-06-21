RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Terence Creative forced to apologize for eating and driving

Authors:

Amos Robi

In the video which has since been pulled down Terence was eating while driving as music played in the background

Terrence Creative
Terrence Creative

Content creator Terence Creative found himself on the wrong side of netizens after he shared a video of himself driving while eating.

Recommended articles

The father of three was forced to pull down the post and make an apology after uproar from online users who came across the post.

Terence was castigated by netizens over what many termed as recklessness saying that his actions endangered his life, the lives of those on board and other motorists.

Through his social media pages, he said the behavior he displayed in the video was not worth emulating as it put in danger not only the driver but also the passengers on board.

Terence creative forced to apologize over video of him while driving
Terence creative forced to apologize over video of him while driving Terence creative forced to apologize over video of him while driving Pulse Live Kenya

“Following the previous post I had shared of me eating and driving, I wish to ask for your apology and ask you not to emulate this behavior as it may put you to danger and risk the life of the people on board, my apologies for that and keep safe,” Terence’s statement read.

Terence said he was henceforth going to be an ambassador of safe driving and advocate for following rules set by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Actor and Comedian Terence Creative
Actor and Comedian Terence Creative Actor and Comedian Terence Creative Pulse Live Kenya

“I promise to be an ambassador and advocate of safe driving as indicated by the laws of Kenya and those of NTSA.

"Further, I wish to clarify no minors where on board during this shooting and no one was harmed, we were in a snarl-up driving at 30kpm, however this doesn’t justify my act. Once again I apologise for that stunt,” wrote Terence.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Terence Creative forced to apologize for eating and driving

Terence Creative forced to apologize for eating and driving

Beyoncé releases 1st single 'Break My Soul' off much anticipated album [Video]

Beyoncé releases 1st single 'Break My Soul' off much anticipated album [Video]

Popular 'chipo mwitu' vendor happy after connecting parents to electricity

Popular 'chipo mwitu' vendor happy after connecting parents to electricity

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]

Nicola surrenders to police for assaulting Eric Omondi's ex Chantal Grazioli

Nicola surrenders to police for assaulting Eric Omondi's ex Chantal Grazioli

Njogu wa Njoroge returns to radio 6 months after being fired from Kameme FM

Njogu wa Njoroge returns to radio 6 months after being fired from Kameme FM

5 lessons on collaboration from Nektunez’ Ameno

5 lessons on collaboration from Nektunez’ Ameno

Singer Mbosso opens up on battling longtime heart condition

Singer Mbosso opens up on battling longtime heart condition

Betty Kyallo looking to give Rihanna a run for her money with own makeup line

Betty Kyallo looking to give Rihanna a run for her money with own makeup line

Trending

Juliani over the moon as he gets a fully funded fellowship to US

Kenyan Musician Juliani

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Vera's daughter youngest CEO at 7 months, Juliani gets fully funded fellowship to US & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zari Hassan, Vera and her family, Nicola and Chantal,

Milly WaJesus reacts to Kabi's photo holding Corazon Kwamboka by the waist

Milly WaJesus reacts to Kabi's photo holding Corazon Kwamboka by the waist