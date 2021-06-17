Wife Material 2 Contestant and video vixen Manzi wa Kibera is out here confessing her love for singer B classic, weeks after his alleged involvement with an upcoming video queen Purita Kapur aka Kapoor
Manzi wa Kibera goes after singer B-Classic after Wife Material ended
Mimi ndio dawa ya B-Classic – says Manzi wa Kibera
In an interview, the upcoming socialite said that she believes B-Classic is the right man for her.
“Mimi ndio dawa ya B Classic, unaona venye nakaa hivi, mimi ndio inafaa anihandle. Natoka Ghetto but am a thirty Billion…Nguo ananipeleka Paris, Viatu Balenciaga, Prada. B Classic can really kill it. In my life nafeel that’s the guy I deserve,” said Manzi wa Kibera.
Asked why she is after the young and talented singer, yet she is aware that he was dating a Tanzanian artiste by the name Gigy Money sometime back. The two (Manzi wa Kibera and Gigy Money) never used to see eye to eye while participating in Eric Omondi’s wife Material 2.
“Uhasama gani? Walifanya Harusi? Wana certificate? Hawana. Kwanza walidate for how long? Two months? Relationship inaanza ku-count ikiwa one year, hakuna sijui three months, hapo hawakuwa couples. Mimi na Classic ndo tunakuja kuwa couple.
Na tafadhali kila mtu akae kwao. Watu wa Tanzania wakae kwao, watu wa kibera wakae Kwao. Kila mtu achezee kwa mlango ya kwao. Nikishikana na B-classic I will be a billion type girl. Who is gigy Money? She is a nobody, yeye aende ang’ang'ane huko na Basata, mimi hapa nang’ang’a na B-Classic,” she said.
Manzi wa Kibera’s confession come months after Omondi’s wife material show was halted over what he termed as a ‘rogue’ contestant.
In a surprising turn of events, Manzi wa Kibera who was representing Kenya came out to reveal that her life had taken an unfortunate flip after Wife Material was halted. She mentioned that featuring on the show had given her hope that it was now her time to shine.
Legal Action
In May, B-Classic Management said that they would press charges against Video Vixen Purita Kapur aka Kapoor after she took to the streets alleging that she had been impregnated by the artiste.
In a statement seen by Pulse Live, Champion Studios that Manage’s B- Classic said that they will institute legal proceedings against Purita Kapur over what they termed as gross violation of the Defamation Act of Kenya, Cap 36 Laws of Kenya.
The Management also sought to clarify that their artiste has never been involved with the lady in question and she was only out to ruin the singer’s reputation and good name.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke