The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Minne Kariuki's hubby speaks on things he dislikes about wife's TV persona 'Mariah'

Amos Robi

Minne Kariuki was on the brink of giving up on acting before she got cast on 'Single Kiasi' and 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi'

Minne Kariuki and her husband Charles
Minne Kariuki and her husband Charles

In the world of television dramas, actors often find themselves entangled in characters vastly different from their real-life personas.

Recommended articles

Such is the case for Minne Kariuki, the talented actress known for her portrayal of the vivacious Mariah in the hit Kenyan series 'Single Kiasi.'

However, while fans may adore Mariah's boldness and charm, it seems Minne's husband, Lugz, holds a different opinion.

Contrary to fans' adoration, Lugz harbours a distaste for the character, citing Mariah's tumultuous relationships as a point of contention.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My husband hates Mariah. He thinks Mariah is not Minne. Mariah is all about men, different men at that," Minne disclosed.

Minne Kariuki
Minne Kariuki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I knew I didn't like him when he gifted me a Toyota - Minne shares untold story of her ex

Despite Lugz's reservations, Minne acknowledges his unwavering support for her craft. While watching the show together, he respects the boundaries between fiction and reality, standing by her side through thick and thin.

"He understands that some of the things my character does on the screen are just acting and he respects my craft. He has supported me from day one," Minne shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite occasional comparisons between her on-screen persona and herself, Minne emphasises the distinctions between Mariah and Minne Kariuki. While both may exude confidence, their priorities and lifestyles stand in stark contrast.

"Oh my God, Mariah and Minne Kariuki on 'The Real Housewives' are two different people," Minne clarifies. As Minne, I’m focused on my family and business, but Mariah isn’t," she revealed.

Actor Minne Kariuki during an interview at Pulse Kenya offices in Nairobi
Actor Minne Kariuki during an interview at Pulse Kenya offices in Nairobi Actor Minne Kariuki during an interview at Pulse Kenya offices in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Minne Cayy speaks on relationship with stepdaughter & hubby's baby mama

Minne's journey has been marked by highs and lows, with the recent joy of pregnancy overshadowed by the tragedy of a miscarriage last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite her elation at the prospect of expanding her family, she admits to feeling a mix of emotions, given the challenges she's faced.

"I was elated but very nervous, I lost my child last year, so it was mixed feelings. This far I've gotten, I'm just practising gratitude every day," she revealed.

Behind the scenes, Minne shares a strong bond with her co-stars Gathoni Mutua and Faith Kibathi, a camaraderie that transcends the screen and adds a layer of authenticity to their performances.

READ: 'Single Kiasi' cast discuss how actors de-role after playing a character [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Their bond, she asserts, enhances the authenticity of their on-screen chemistry, enriching the viewing experience for audiences.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi reacts after Brian Chira's fundraiser hits over Sh5M in 48 hours

Eric Omondi reacts after Brian Chira's fundraiser hits over Sh5M in 48 hours

Minne Kariuki's hubby speaks on things he dislikes about wife's TV persona 'Mariah'

Minne Kariuki's hubby speaks on things he dislikes about wife's TV persona 'Mariah'

Reason Lulu Hassan will never have a joint bank account with Rashid

Reason Lulu Hassan will never have a joint bank account with Rashid

Kenyan nanny startles netizens with video working alongside employer's pet snake

Kenyan nanny startles netizens with video working alongside employer's pet snake

Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal

Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal

Strategy Jowie Irungu is using to advance his music career while in prison

Strategy Jowie Irungu is using to advance his music career while in prison

Zari finally gives details on hubby Shakib's lucrative business

Zari finally gives details on hubby Shakib's lucrative business

Presenter Ali's wife recounts high school slap that left her ear severely damaged

Presenter Ali's wife recounts high school slap that left her ear severely damaged

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio presenter Jerida Andayi

Why Jeridah Andayi keeps her husband out of the limelight

Rapper King Kaka

King Kaka reacts to video of 'possessed' woman calling out his name [Video]

Miracle Baby in hospital

Miracle Baby's treatment hits snag as claims of false promise by Ruto emerge

Comedian Jaymo Ule Msee and his wife Fortune

Jaymo Ule Msee watched wife date 2 men before accepting his proposal