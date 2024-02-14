Actress Minne Cayy celebrates Valentine's with joyous pregnancy announcement [Video]

In a heartwarming announcement shared on their anniversary, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby, adding to the joyous occasion.

Taking to her Instagram account, Minne expressed her excitement and gratitude for the forthcoming addition to their family. She shared a touching message alongside a video captioned with words of love and anticipation.

"Happy anniversary to us ❤️@lugzkenya. We are expecting our rainbow 🌈 baby. We are thankful, overjoyed, grateful and blessed. We have been praying, fasting and God has answered our prayer," said Minne.

Minne further inspired her followers with words of encouragement, quoting Isaiah 40:31. "Indeed, God has carried us forward. I want to encourage all those in the season of waiting, God will fulfill all that he has promised you, trust and believe in him," she continued with her message.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends, fans, and fellow celebrities, who shared in the couple's joy.

Among them was Kate Actress, who humorously revealed how challenging it was to keep the happy news a secret. "Karibu hii Siri inimalize 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVES. Can't wait for our Toto, we thank God for this beautiful blessing," Kate Actress commented.

Pulse Live Kenya

Minne's journey to motherhood has been filled with highs and lows, as she previously opened up about the emotional toll of losing a child.

On an episode of 'Real Housewives of Nairobi,' she candidly shared her grief and the impact it had on her and Charles, highlighting the deep longing for a child in their lives.

"I have been doing well but not great. It's been too much for the last two months... I lost the baby. It's still very fresh... I just feel I have figured everything else in my life but this baby thing,” Minne revealed.

Pulse Live Kenya