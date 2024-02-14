The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actress Minne Cayy celebrates Valentine's with joyous pregnancy announcement [Video]

Amos Robi

Minne and her husband were also celebrating their 3rd anniversary together

Actress Minne Kariuki
Actress Minne Kariuki

As couples around the world celebrated Valentine's Day with tokens of love and affection, Kenyan actress Minne Kariuki and her husband Charles Muigai had an extra special reason to rejoice.

Recommended articles

In a heartwarming announcement shared on their anniversary, the couple revealed that they are expecting a baby, adding to the joyous occasion.

Taking to her Instagram account, Minne expressed her excitement and gratitude for the forthcoming addition to their family. She shared a touching message alongside a video captioned with words of love and anticipation.

"Happy anniversary to us ❤️@lugzkenya. We are expecting our rainbow 🌈 baby. We are thankful, overjoyed, grateful and blessed. We have been praying, fasting and God has answered our prayer," said Minne.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 3 demands Minne Kariuki has issued to Michelle Ntalami in counter lawsuit

Minne further inspired her followers with words of encouragement, quoting Isaiah 40:31. "Indeed, God has carried us forward. I want to encourage all those in the season of waiting, God will fulfill all that he has promised you, trust and believe in him," she continued with her message.

The announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends, fans, and fellow celebrities, who shared in the couple's joy.

Among them was Kate Actress, who humorously revealed how challenging it was to keep the happy news a secret. "Karibu hii Siri inimalize 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVES. Can't wait for our Toto, we thank God for this beautiful blessing," Kate Actress commented.

ADVERTISEMENT
Minne Kariuki
Minne Kariuki Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 7 things you didn't know about Minne Kariuki, the slay queen of 'Single Kiasi' series

Minne's journey to motherhood has been filled with highs and lows, as she previously opened up about the emotional toll of losing a child.

On an episode of 'Real Housewives of Nairobi,' she candidly shared her grief and the impact it had on her and Charles, highlighting the deep longing for a child in their lives.

"I have been doing well but not great. It's been too much for the last two months... I lost the baby. It's still very fresh... I just feel I have figured everything else in my life but this baby thing,” Minne revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Minne Kariuki
Minne Kariuki Pulse Live Kenya

Minne and her husband have however emerged stronger and have proven their resilience through the rough period.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Actress Minne Cayy celebrates Valentine's with joyous pregnancy announcement [Video]

Actress Minne Cayy celebrates Valentine's with joyous pregnancy announcement [Video]

Hassan Mugambi & Chemutai Goin set to leave Citizen TV

Hassan Mugambi & Chemutai Goin set to leave Citizen TV

Grace Ekirapa's Val's Day post that has silenced 'haters', fans can't keep calm

Grace Ekirapa's Val's Day post that has silenced 'haters', fans can't keep calm

Hopekid expands creative horizons with launch of new YouTube show [Details]

Hopekid expands creative horizons with launch of new YouTube show [Details]

Stephen Letoo comes clean on political ambitions amidst increasing public activities

Stephen Letoo comes clean on political ambitions amidst increasing public activities

Radio queen Joyce Gituro recounts being carjacked by a fan in Nairobi

Radio queen Joyce Gituro recounts being carjacked by a fan in Nairobi

Jose Chameleone confirms 2-day concert in 2024

Jose Chameleone confirms 2-day concert in 2024

Radio Jambo's Gidi shares reflections as he marks 16 years in broadcast career

Radio Jambo's Gidi shares reflections as he marks 16 years in broadcast career

Tafakari ya Babu: Swaleh Mdoe's tale on how lady cheated on hubby with a guard goes viral

Tafakari ya Babu: Swaleh Mdoe's tale on how lady cheated on hubby with a guard goes viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Sammy Kioko, Mammito Eunice, Nasra Yusuf and Comedian YY

10 comedians who launched careers on Churchill

Akothee

Police intervene after Akothee was allegedly attacked by goons at Migori County offices

Comedian David Oyando aka Mulamwah and Sonie

Video of Mulamwah's baby mama Sonie confronting him for visits to her Kinoo house resurfaces

Trio Mio

Details of Trio Mio's Congolese-Italian father & his role in the rapper's success