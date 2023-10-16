Mother-in-law actor Ninja unveils musical talent with wife as video vixen

This musical debut showcases a distinctive blend of Kenyan musical styles and Finnish production expertise. The artist shared his journey and the inspiration behind his foray into music with TUKO.

Mother-in-law's Ninja explains inspiration behind 'Leo' hit

Jeff Okello who now goes by the name Mr Jeff, found inspiration for 'Leo' through a collaboration with Finnish producer Vaino Wallenius.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

According to him, the single, initially slated for a 2020 release, was met with unexpected delays due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Jeff revealed that the song was actually produced in 2020, but the release was put on hold due to the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic.

He further clarified that the crucial element missing was a video, and with the restrictions in place, shooting the video became a challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Ninja overcame challenges & released his new track 'Leo'

One of the key obstacles in the process was finding vixens in Finland for the music video. The Finnish entertainment industry has a different dynamic compared to Kenya, where video vixens are more accessible.

Pulse Live Kenya

In Finland, they are in high demand and often preoccupied with existing commitments, leaving limited options according to the father of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Finding vixens in Finland was the biggest challenge because in Finland, vixens are fully booked, and a huge percentage of people are employed and busy all the time, so you mostly bank on your friends," Mr Jeff said.

Ninja's wife takes stage as vixen in his new track

In a testament to creativity and teamwork, Jeff's wife, Katja, stepped up to fill the role of the vixen for the music video.

This act of collaboration not only highlighted their partnership but also contributed to the unique and personal touch of the project.

Katja's involvement and commitment ensured the video's completion and added a special element to the debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

'Leo': A fusion of Kenyan and Finnish artistry

The song 'Leo' represents a blend of Kenyan musical influences and Finnish production expertise. This fusion highlights the diverse cultural background of Mr. Jeff and showcases the power of collaboration in the global music scene.

Jeff Okello's leap into music is not just a personal milestone but also a representation of the ever-expanding horizons of African artists in the international entertainment scene.

His journey from television to music illustrates the versatility and creativity that continues to define the African arts.

ADVERTISEMENT