Former Mother-in-Law actor Ninja celebrates 4th wedding anniversary

Denis Mwangi

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Jeff Okello and his wife Katja Maria Huhta
Jeff Okello and his wife Katja Maria Huhta

Former Mother-in-Law actor Jeff Okello, known to many as Ninja, has celebrated four years of being married to his wife Katja Maria Huhta.

Okello got married to the love of his life Maria on January 14, 2018, at an invite-only ceremony at Afrosayari Hotel in Utawala.

Happy 4th anniversary to us. God has been merciful,” Ninja said in a short post on his Instagram page.

Mother-in-law actor Jeff Okello and wife Katja
Mother-in-law actor Jeff Okello and wife Katja ece-auto-gen

The two met when Maria was doing volunteer work in Nairobi’s Kayole area.

I met my fiancée Katja Maria Huhta almost four years ago when she was doing volunteer work in Kayole and now we have an adorable daughter who will be turning eight months on Monday,” The actor told Nairobi News on January 13, 2018.

 Mother-in-law actor Jeff okello
 Mother-in-law actor Jeff okello ece-auto-gen

The couple is blessed with two children, a girl and a boy named Leo who was born in 2018.

He is among many Kenyan celebrities who are married to foreigners.

Jeff Koinange and Shaila

Popular news personality Jeff Koinange married the love of his life Shaila who is from Asia.

Jeff Koinange and his wife Shaila Koinange
Jeff Koinange and his wife Shaila Koinange Pulse Live Kenya

DJ Moz and Deborah

The couple tied the knot years ago and in October 2020, they celebrated their 12th marriage anniversary.

"12 years. God has been really good to us. Never thought I would be here blessed with an amazing wife and 3 lovely kids. God is faithful and He hooked me up real good. You can trust Him. I’m a witness of His goodness,” DJ Moz posted on their anniversary.

DJ Moz and his wife Deborah
DJ Moz and his wife Deborah Pulse Live Kenya

Adelle Onyango and Falgun Bhojak

Media personality Adell Onyango is married to Falgun Bhojak a professional rally driver who participated in the 2021 World Rally Championship.

The couple tied the knot in July 2017 in a private ceremony attended by family and friends at Redhill heights in Limuru.

Adelle Onyango and Falgun Bhojak
Adelle Onyango and Falgun Bhojak Pulse Live Kenya

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

