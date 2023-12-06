The sports category has moved to a new website.

'Mother-in-law' actor Charlie explains how a friend's betrayal cost his company over Sh7M

Lynet Okumu

'Mother-in-law' actor Charlie reveals how a friend's betrayal cost his company over Sh7M, & recounts his wife's reaction after they lost everything.

Patrick Oketch, popularly known for his role as Charlie, the drunk and distraught character in the renowned TV series 'Mother-in-law', has shared a side of his life that many fans might not be aware of.

In an interview with Lynn Ngugi on December 6, Oketch opened up about his personal experiences, shedding light on the challenges he faced and the decisions that shaped his life.

Despite portraying a troubled character on screen, Oketch emphasised that his real-life persona is vastly different.

He delved into a painful chapter of his life, recounting how a friend's betrayal led to a substantial financial loss.

The actor revealed that they were engaged in a lucrative business that suddenly crumbled, resulting in a debt-ridden situation.

Reflecting on the impact of the betrayal, Oketch highlighted the crucial role played by his wife in providing emotional support during the difficult times.

"I was one in a very good business and I was making some very good money. But then a friend did us dirty. Trusting a friend to do right by you then one day he just decides to sweep us clean and we lost a substantial amount.

"That left us in debt and dipped us in a very bad place. We have never recovered from that hit because we lost everything from the company. We had trusted this person completely," he said.

He acknowledged that his wife's understanding nature was a source of strength, preventing the situation from worsening.

"So I learned from that experience that if at that time, if my wife was not an understanding person things would have even been worse. She held me and continues to hold me. Even when I told her I was quitting this production she told me if am okay with it she is okay with it," he said.

The loss of over Sh7 million not only affected their finances but also led to delays in completing his degree.

"Because of that massive loss, I was over Sh7 million, I was not able to finish my degree in time and I have been falling behind on a few things. But then I tell myself I have been here before and I can pick myself up and forge ahead," he said.

Addressing the decision to leave 'Mother-in-law', Oketch hinted that his character's association with alcohol might have influenced his choice.

"I have never even been curious to know hii kitu inakuanga na nini ndani... For me am like hen and water. The only time kuku inaingia ndani ya maji ni ikichinjwa. That is me and alcohol. Hakuna mahali tunapatana," he said.

He expressed a desire to explore different roles beyond the drunkard stereotype, emphasising that being typecast limited his opportunities as an actor.

"Part of the reason I wanted to shade off this bit of acting drunk is because that's the only thing people know me for. I mean am an actor and I can do some other roles," he said.

Opening up about his approach to acting, Oketch revealed that he is a keen observer who analyses characters deeply.

He explained that he takes the time to understand the motivations and intentions behind a character's actions.

"Am very observant. I take my time to study and find out why someone does the things they do. What are your mannerisms and what is your intention when you do that thing and how does it make an impact?" he said.

Oketch attributed his journey to divine grace, acknowledging that life unfolds with a profound purpose.

While recognising the challenges he faced, he expressed a mature perspective on life, emphasizing the importance of staying vigilant and observant.

At his current stage in life, Oketch admitted to being less excited about specific roles or TV shows, reflecting a shift in priorities and interests.

