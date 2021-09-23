MP Babu Owino mourns DJ Evolve's Mother in Emotional post

In his message, the Legislator acknowledged that they were introduced to each other through a difficult situation but had grown very close.

“Mum you were a mother to me, and a friend. We were united through a difficult situation, we had grown so close but God has His own reasons why this had to happen. As a family we are deeply saddened by your loss. You are forever loved and treasured” said Babu in part.

The MP went on to sympathize with DJ Evolve, praying to God to grand him comfort and strength at this difficult time.

DJ Evolve’s Mother Mary Hongo has Died Pulse Live Kenya

Babu Mourns

“We shall continue holding together and ensure your legacy lives on forever. To my friend Felix and your family I cannot begin to imagine what you are going through. May God grant you peace, strength and comfort to go through this difficult moment in your lives.

Mum You always told us to be strong no matter how big the storm is and to always put God first. Rest In Peace Mum till we meet again” reads Babu Owino’s condolence message.

Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve has lost his mother, Mary Hongo on Wednesday, after developing breathing complication.

She passed on while receiving treatment in Hospital. Reports also indicate that DJ Evolve fainted after being informed that his mother had passed on.

Update

In February 2021, Evolve's father gave a health update on his son, explaining that the entertainer was still experiencing pain caused by the bullet wound that was lodged in his brain.

The DJ was shot after an alleged altercation with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino at B Club in Nairobi's Kilimani area.

The case is still in court. In March 2021 the court ordered the disclosure of an out-of-court agreement made between Orinda and the ODM MP.

DJ Evolve had applied to withdraw his case against Babu Owino who was charged with attempted murder

"Unconditional withdrawal is not appropriate in the circumstances of this case; the parties must come out openly and tell the court what Babu had offered the family," the magistrate ruled.