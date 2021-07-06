MP Jaguar on 3 weeks’ rest after being discharged from Hospital (Photo)

In an Update on his social media pages, Jaguar said that despite being out of office for the next three weeks, Starehe constituents will continue receiving services through his office and able team.

“I am getting on well and hoping for a full recovery.

As per the doctor's advice I will be taking a break for the next three weeks for faster healing. This is not my wish but I assure the great people of Starehe that they will continue receiving their services through my office and through my able team.

May God bless you and keep safe” shared Jaguar.

MP Charles 'Jaguar' Njagua Pulse Live Kenya

The update come days after the legislator was discharged from M.P. Shah Hospital where he had been admitted after undergoing a Knee surgery.

“The best view comes after the hardest climb…..Ahsante sana for your prayers and getwell messages @m.p.shahhospital” wrote Jaguar on the day he was being discharged.

The MP was hospitalized on June 28 and the news of his admission was made public by his close friends DK Kwenye Beat and gospel singer Mash Mwana. He reportedly got a knee injury while at the Gym.

"You are a fighter and nothing can keep you down. Fight the time and Have a complete and swift recovery. @jaguarkenya” shared DK Kwenye Beat.

Celebrities' flock MP Shah Hospital to visit Hospitalized MP Jaguar (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, gospel star put up Jaguar’s photo wishing him a quick recovery.

“Quick recovery mwesh @jaguarkenya” wrote Mash Mwana.

Days later, a number of celebrities and politician’s leaders led by Deputy President William Ruto visited the MP in Hospital wishing him a quick recovery.