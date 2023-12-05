The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I was cancelled for saying Ghana influenced Nigerian music – Mr Eazi

Dorcas Agambila

Famous singer and serial entrepreneur Mr Eazi, has recalled being a victim of cancel culture after his assertion that Ghana influenced Nigerian music.

Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi

In 2017, Mr Eazi tweeted that Ghanaian music has a great influence over present-day Nigerian music, which earned him a lot of backlash, with many fans, colleagues, and music buffs threatening to cancel him.

Recommended articles

However, Mr Eazi has reacted to the backlash in a recent episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence Podcast hosted by Joey Akan.

Mr Eazi [Daniel Obasi]
Mr Eazi [Daniel Obasi] Pulse Nigeria

Mr Eazi said he didn't regret his statement despite the threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, however, lamented that some people who he thought were his friends in the industry joined others in canceling him instead of chastising him in private.

The 'Leg Over' crooner also berated those who are still “hating” him to date, saying his statement wasn't “deep” and that they are “hating” him for something else.

Mr. Eazi said, “When the whole issue with me being canceled, even till tomorrow, I see people come on my [social media] profile and still throw hate. They said, 'Oh, yeah, you said that.' I'm like, 'Fam, really? This energy take it to your local politician wey dey run you street.' You feel me? I didn't kill anybody. I said what I said.

Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi Pulse Ghana

“And I said it many years ago. If that is the reason you hate, then you hate me for something else. It's deeper than that. And realising that just make me feel free. That's the lens to which I look at everything. Because I was seeing guys I was saying 'Hello' to, coming out to say, 'F*ck Mr Eazi.' And I was like, 'Bro, you could have called me and say Eazi, I just saw this interview, you shouldn't have said that. This is what I advise you to do.' But it just became a thing of let's all band together. And that's why in my song 'We Dey', I said, 'Twitter fingers steady showing fake love.' Because it's crowd mentality. It's trendy to hate you, and now it's like for clicks.

ADVERTISEMENT
Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi Pulse Nigeria

“There are people making art and nobody is caring about their life whether they jump or sit. It's like they are invisible. Love and hate is the acknowledgment of your existence, I'm even blessed to be able to invoke something.”

He expressed disappointment in those who, instead of offering private advice, joined the cancel culture against him.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Clemo reveals root cause of conflict with Nonini following Sh1M court award

Clemo reveals root cause of conflict with Nonini following Sh1M court award

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie finally speaks about relationship with Lebanese employer

Viral Kenyan nanny Rosie finally speaks about relationship with Lebanese employer

Social media erupts as pastor narrates 3 instances resurrecting his mother

Social media erupts as pastor narrates 3 instances resurrecting his mother

Pastor Ng'ang'a's eldest daughter pleads for financial help to cover son's treatment

Pastor Ng'ang'a's eldest daughter pleads for financial help to cover son's treatment

I was cancelled for saying Ghana influenced Nigerian music – Mr Eazi

I was cancelled for saying Ghana influenced Nigerian music – Mr Eazi

Cardi B says she's outgrowing relationships, unfollows husband Offset

Cardi B says she's outgrowing relationships, unfollows husband Offset

If there's a video of us saying she's single, please share - Terence Creative

If there's a video of us saying she's single, please share - Terence Creative

What sparked Eve Mungai's fiery reaction after Commentator 254's baby news

What sparked Eve Mungai's fiery reaction after Commentator 254's baby news

Wakadinali's Domani Munga takes a break due to health issues

Wakadinali's Domani Munga takes a break due to health issues

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tanzanian Gospel Singer Christina Shusho

Christina Shusho's Biography: Early life, start of music career, husband & 3 kids

From left: Terence Creative and wife Milly chebby, & Jackie Matubia

If there's a video of us saying she's single, please share - Terence Creative

Pastor Sue Munene

'Twa Twa' Pastor explains reasons parents should not kiss their children

Media personality Claudia Naisabwa at BBC Studios in London

Claudia Naisabwa's media dream becomes reality in London