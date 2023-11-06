MrBeast's Biography: Sh72 billion net worth, girlfriend & YouTube empire

He is known for his eccentric and entertaining videos, which often involve stunts and challenges, and has gained a massive following on social media.

However, his recent philanthropic efforts in Kenya have brought him even more attention, particularly among Kenyan citizens and social media users.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Interesting facts about MrBeast

Early life

While MrBeast's philanthropic efforts in Kenya have been the focus of much attention, his personal life and career have also been the subject of interest.

MrBeast began his career on YouTube in 2012, and has since become one of the platform's most popular creators.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is known for his entertaining and often bizarre videos, which have included stunts like spending 24 hours in a haunted house and giving away $1 million to random strangers.

Despite his massive success on YouTube, MrBeast has also faced criticism and controversy over the years.

Business Insider USA

Some have accused him of exploiting his young audience for profit, while others have questioned the ethics of his stunts and challenges.

However, his recent philanthropic efforts in Kenya have earned him widespread praise and admiration, particularly among Kenyan journalists and social media users.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was born on May 7, 1998, in Greenville, North Carolina, United States of America, and was raised by his mother along with his brother CJ Donaldson.

MrBeast graduated from the Greenville Christian Academy in 2016 and dropped out of college in order to pursue a full-time career as a YouTuber.

Casey Neistat/YouTube

He has an elder brother named CJ Donaldson, who is also a YouTuber and runs a channel named MrBro.

Coping with struggles and personal life

ADVERTISEMENT

MrBeast suffers from Crohn’s disease.

He was in a relationship with Instagram model Maddy Spidell but they broke up in 2022. He is currently dating Thea Booysen.

MrBeast YouTube Empire: Channels and Subscribers

MrBeast began posting videos to YouTube in early 2012 at the age of 13, under the handle "MrBeast6000".

His early content ranged from Let's Plays to "videos estimating the wealth of other YouTubers".

ADVERTISEMENT

He went viral in 2017 after his "counting to 100,000" video earned tens of thousands of views in just a few days, and he has become increasingly popular ever since, with most of his videos gaining tens of millions of views.

As of November 4, 2023, MrBeast's YouTube channel has 206 million subscribers, with a daily subscriber count of 253,000 and a monthly subscriber count of 7.59 million.

He has a total of eight YouTube channels, including MrBeast Gaming, MrBeast Shorts, and MrBeast Philanthropy, among others.

In addition to his YouTube channels, MrBeast is also active on social media platforms such as Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

MrBeast net worth & awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Forbes recognizes him as the world's top-earning creator worth $500 million. In 2023, his earning are estimated to be $82 million.

Here are some of the awards he has won: